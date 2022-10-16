Uncle Jack Charles farewelled at emotional funeral service

The incredible life of beloved Indigenous elder, trailblazing actor and proud gay man Uncle Jack Charles has been remembered at his state funeral service in Melbourne.

The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man was honoured as the “finest storyteller of them all” at Hamer Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The actor, musician, gay man, activist and survivor of the Stolen Generation died in Melbourne after a stroke on September 13, aged 79.

At the service, Uncle Jack’s coffin was adorned with striking Indigenous art and sat atop eucalyptus branches next to a small smoking fire.

MC Ari Maza Long, whose grandfather started Australia’s first Aboriginal theatre company with Uncle Jack in 1971, said the service was one of “prestige, stories, colour and song” as well as Uncle Jack’s trademark “cheekiness”.

The crowd of over 2,400 inside heard tearful tributes and humorous anecdotes about Uncle Jack’s life, remembering his warmth, wit and generosity.

Music and dance filled the Hall with performances from musicians Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Dan Sultan, Cash Savage and Uncle Bart Willoughby.

Drag performers Mora Money and Joo Cee waved a rainbow flag as they performed Everybody’s Free.

Speaking on behalf of family, niece Ajia Jackson Charles-Hamilton paid emotional tribute to Uncle Jack.

“We are so grateful for the many messages of love and support we’ve all received and also the outpouring of appreciation for him from the public,” she said.

“He’d be tickled by that. Uncle Jack was all about family and community.

“Despite the horrors that Uncle Jack lived through, he was an incredibly optimistic person and always worked towards making a better world for his community.

“He tirelessly dedicated all his time to uplift and strengthen us. Uncle Jack leaves behind an incredible legacy.”

Uncle Jack remembered as ‘wise, respected and generous’ Elder

Ajia Jackson Charles-Hamilton described Uncle Jack as “an inspiration and an icon” and spoke of his advocacy and work within the justice system, as well as his film, television, theatre and literary work.

“He’ll live on in our hearts and minds of many through his long list of amazing achievements,” she said.

“Aside from his immense talent, he was a wise and respected Elder, and a incredible, compassionate and generous person.

“He always had time for a yarn and had so many remarkable yarns to tell.

“It was impossible to share a space with Jack without seeing the twinkle in his eye, his infectious smile and getting caught up in his joyful enthusiasm.”

Filmmaker Amiel Courtin-Wilson said Uncle Jack listened to everyone, whether family, friends or strangers in the street.

“He gave people space to be themselves. He met them on their terms in a way that afforded them unique dignity,” he said.

Uncle Jack’s former manager Patrice Capogreco said the Elder’s book, documentary and one-man play showed “a man who against all odds, turned his life around”.

She urged Uncle Jack’s works be included in the school curriculum and made available to prisoners to “give others hope and inspiration to do the same”.

Uncle Jack was ‘finest storyteller of them all’

Victoria’s Acting Aboriginal Affairs Minister Colin Brooks addressed the funeral on Premier Daniel Andrews’ behalf, due to the floods in Victoria.

Brooks recalled the “momentous” day in April when Uncle Jack was the first to address the Yoorrook Justice Commission, Australia’s first formal Indigenous truth-telling inquiry.

“It was only right that the first person to share his story was the finest storyteller of them all,” he said.

“To read Uncle Jack’s testimony, and to learn of his journey as a survivor of the Stolen Generations, is to learn of a man who had faced bitter hardship from the day he was born.”

After Uncle Jack was removed from his Aboriginal family, he was sent to a mission in Shepparton before Box Hill Boys’ Home, where he was abused in his early life.

Brooks said in spite of the hardship, trauma and an “absence of love so early in his life,” Uncle Jack would dedicate his life to “sharing his love and inspiring others” and was a “leading light”.

“We were always better off from hearing the wisdom of his words. He often called himself a leading light and he was in so many ways,” he said.

“He told stories that were once hidden away, of abuse, dispossession and of enormous pain.

“Through tragedy he created art. And through art he created a powerful voice for change.

“To people in the arts, he was revered and respected. To Victoria’s Aboriginal community, he was an Elder, a survivor, a healer and a relentless force for progress.”

‘Spent a lifetime jumping hurdles and moving mountains’

Uncle Jack Charles’ family asked the service be livestreamed into Victoria’s prisons. After escaping a cycle of incarceration himself, Uncle Jack spent years working to support Indigenous prisoners and fight recidivism.

“He helped thousands of prisoners around our state,” Minister Brooks said.

“With openness and integrity, he shared his experience in life and showed others what their futures could hold.

“He knew he could be ‘an instrument for change in others’, as he put it.”

Uncle Jack spent a lifetime “jumping hurdles and moving mountains, obstacles that should never have been put in his way in the first place,” Brooks said.

“But it must always be remembered that the battles he fought were not for him alone. Because what he fought for wasn’t his future but the future of those who came after him,” Brooks said.

“He paved a road that made life just a little bit easier for Aboriginal kids, queer kids, prisoners. [Uncle Jack] built a stage and filled it with Aboriginal voices.

“He gave us more wisdom than we ever deserved from him [and] more compassion than we were ever owed.”

After the service, a crowd outside Hamer Hall lining the street waved Aboriginal flags to send off Uncle Jack.

Uncle Jack Charles’ funeral is available to stream on the Victorian Government website until Friday (October 21).

His family gave permission for the use of Uncle Jack’s name and image.

