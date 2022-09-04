UN expert warns LGBTQIA+ rights in US are being ‘undermined’

A UN expert has warned that the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States are being eroded.

The UN independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity is urging the Biden administration to strengthen protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

“Despite five decades of progress, equality is not within reach, and often not even within sight, for all persons impacted by violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the United States,’’ Victor Madrigal-Borloz said.

Madrigal-Borloz presented his conclusions at the end of a 10-day visit to Washington D.C.; Birmingham, Alabama; Miami, Florida; and San Diego, California.

Madrigal-Borloz said LGBT persons, particularly LGBT persons of colour, continue to face significant inequality.

He particularly found examples in relation to health, education, employment, and housing.

LGBTQIA+ people are also disproportionately impacted by violence.

The findings follow Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill and the Texas Republican party’s 2022 platform.

In the document, the party called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and endorsed conversion therapy practices.

It also opposed “all efforts to validate transgender identity” and called for a ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

UN expert warns of ‘concerted attack’ against LGBTQIA rights

Madrigal-Borloz said he was “deeply alarmed” by the anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric at state level.

“The evidence shows that, without exception, these actions rely on prejudiced views of LGBT persons. In particular transgender children and youth, and seek to leverage their lives as props for political profit,” he said.

Madrigal-Borloz said the US played a central role in the design and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The Biden-Harris administration has adopted powerful and meaningful actions that are in conformity with international human rights law, reveal a thoughtful strategy created through participative approaches, and provide significant capacity for their implementation,” he said.

“This is exactly the combination of values, knowledge, and muscle that can drive social change.

“In light of a concerted attack to undermine these actions, I exhort the administration to redouble its efforts to support the human rights of all LGBT persons living under its jurisdiction.”

