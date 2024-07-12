Ultimate drag competition Dragged Out is coming to Brisbane

Fourteen fierce Queensland drag queens will soon compete in the biggest drag competition Brisbane has ever seen, Dragged Out.

Last December, the folks behind popular Gold Coast venue The Pink Flamingo opened their 400-seat riverside cabaret club Pink Flamingo Spiegeland at Northshore Hamilton.

In just a few weeks, the Pink Flamingo will host the new ultimate drag competition Dragged Out. Glamour will reign supreme at the huge drag competition on August 1.

Dragged Out is directed and produced and hosted by Gold Coast-based drag performer Justine Kace. She’s creating the competition with a very important purpose in mind.

“Dragged Out was born from a desire to offer contestants something bigger and bolder in terms of production and resources,” Justine told us.

“This will be a first event of its kind offering contestants a huge large-scale production and platform to truly showcase the best drag they possibly can.”

Dragged Out offers $3500 cash prize

Dragged Out will see all 14 of the drag queens perform four numbers across three different categories, in an unparalleled celebration of creativity, individuality, and the mesmerizing art of drag.

The queens will perform an opening group number with full choreo; a self-produced number of their choice; an unconventional costume construction challenge and runway; and a runway showcasing their best drag.

Judges Ellie Gonsalves, Maude Pearl Boate, Sue Porrett and Shylie Hill will determine which of the Dragged Out queens will reign supreme.

“Dragged Out brings together 14 competitors across three thrilling categories for one spectacular day at the Pink Flamingo Spiegeland in Brisbane,” Justine explains.

“We’re also proud to offer a cash prize of $3,500 for the winner. We’re the first drag competition in Australia to go live throughout the entire event, broadcast worldwide.

“We hope Dragged Out grows to become Australia’s biggest and largest competitive platform for drag.”

Dragged Out is on August 1, 2024, at The Pink Flamingo Spiegeland in Brisbane. Find out more and book tickets at the website here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.