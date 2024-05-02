UK’s Olly Alexander reveals “dirty” Eurovision rehearsal

During Eurovision 2024 rehearsals, the UK’s Olly Alexander revealed the raunchy performance he will be competing with.

The Years & Years frontman is representing the United Kingdom with his song Dizzy.

In the week leading up to Eurovision, all contestants rehearse their performance with some elements available for the public to see.

The official Eurovision live blog described the performance as gritty with a lack of clothing.

“Essentially there’s a big room set on stage, lined with dirty tiles and shower heads – this whole thing feels like a grittier version of George Michael’s Outside,” they said.

“Olly’s four male dancers are wearing (the bare minimum of) red boxing gear, and the camera angles keep changing so it feels like the room is rotating, backed by a spinning black hole graphics on the LED. It really does feel like they’re in a dirty locker room hurtling through space.”

The UK’s delegation had a more inventive and official explanation:

“Olly Alexander’s Eurovision performance transports viewers into a post-apocalyptic dystopian boxing gym locker room, aboard a spaceship hurtling toward Earth through a black hole in 1985!”

Before the live shows next week, only images and short clips are available.

Olly will showcase his song in the first semi-final on Tuesday night in Europe (Wednesday morning here in Australia). This is the same semi-final that Australia is in.

However, he will not be competing in that semi-final. The big five nations of the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain (plus hosts Sweden) get an automatic place in the Grand Final.

Olly and the UK are currently the 10th favourite to win Eurovision behind leaders Croatia and Switzerland.

SBS confirms Eurovision dates and times

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest runs from Tuesday 7 May – Saturday 11 May (CEST) 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

SBS has confirmed the dates and time of their Australian broadcasts, so clear your schedules. Voting is only open to Aussies in the early morning broadcasts.

Live early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 8 May at 5:00am AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Friday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST

Primetime broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 10 May at 7:30pm AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 11 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST

