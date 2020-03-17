Uh oh! Scientists warn COVID-19 could be spread by rimming

Scientists in China have warned eating out bums may contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

The news might be disappointing to some, who have shown initiative and self-isolated. What ever will they do cooped up with their partners now?

But in all seriousness, scientists have cautioned the public to be careful coming into contact with the faeces of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

They said they ran tests on patients who have tested positive for the virus. Those tests extended to an analysis of their poo.

The study, conducted by five scientists in China, discovered patients had remnants of the virus in their stool.

The interesting thing about that though, is some of the patients had been given the all-clear by their doctors (17 to be precise).

That means, while the virus was seemingly out of the patients’ respiratory systems, it was still yet to pass through their gastrointestinal tracts. Weird right?

“The potential fecal-oral transmission can last even after viral clearance in respiratory tract,” the paper said.

The spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan in China back in late 2019.

It has since spread to 32 countries and infected more than 80,000 people.

Additionally, more than 2600 people have died from coronavirus worldwide.

The pandemic has encouraged somewhat of a panicked response by global communities.

As a result, supermarkets and other grocery stores have had their shelves wiped cleaned of essential items like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and rice.

Major sporting, music and community events have been cancelled or postponed, including Pride festivals.

Health professionals are urging people to be vigilant by washing their hands, avoiding contact with others, and staying inside when they can.

And now, eating out bums is also on the list of things to avoid. At least the bums of people who have/had coronavirus anyway.

“Fecal-oral transmission could be an additional route for viral spread,” the paper continued.

“Prevention of fecal-oral transmission should be taken into consideration to control the spread the virus.”

Eat a meal, not each other

While the study doesn’t mention rimming specifically, it’s important the LGBTIQ community remains informed.

Because those who conducted the research said it’s possible to contract COVID-19 through oral-fecal contact.

That could mean eating out the backside of someone who has had the virus, or performing oral sex after rimming has occurred.

It’s worth noting also that douching before anal sex will not ensure you don’t contract the virus.

Because while douching does remove most fecal matter, it’s possible traces may be left behind.

So while we’re in self-isolation, forget the chill part and just stick to watching Netflix.

There’ll be plenty of time for butt stuff in the future. We promise.

