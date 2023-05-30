Ugandan President signs anti-LGBTQ+ death penalty law

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which includes permitting the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, sparking international outrage.

Under the new law, specific same-sex acts can result in the imposition of the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The law defines “aggravated homosexuality” as “the sexual abuse of a child, a person with disability or vulnerable people, or in cases where a victim of homosexual assault is infected with a life-long illness”.

Additionally, individuals found guilty of “recruitment, promotion, and funding” of same-sex activities could face up to 20 years.

Meanwhile, those guilty of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” would also be subject to a 14-year jail term.

Despite same-sex relations between men already being illegal in Uganda, the new law is designed to also broaden it’s scope in order to further target lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer people as well.

World leaders speak out against Ugandan law

The move has sparked international outrage, with many world leaders condemning the decision, and some even threatening further action.

United States President Joe Biden called the move “a tragic violation” of human rights and said Washington would evaluate the law “on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda.”

“We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tweeted out a message calling the move “appalling and abhorrent”, and said Canada will “continue to stand with 2SLGBTQI+ people – and stand up for 2SLGBTQI+ rights – at home and abroad.”

LGBTQIA+ activists from within Uganda have also spoken out about the decision.

Clare Byarugaba, a Ugandan rights activist, accused the Government of “state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia”.

“It’s a very dark and sad day for the LGBTIQ community, our allies and all of Uganda,” she said.

The European Union, United Nations and a number of international companies including Google also spoke out against the law after its original passage in March.

Fears the law could create a ‘domino effect’

Mike Podmore, director of UK-based HIV, health and rights network STOPAIDS, calls the bill a “direct assault on human rights” but goes on to say that it is also a “public health threat that will decimate the HIV response”.

“We must do everything to persuade Uganda against this regressive step that could trigger a domino effect amongst other countries in the region to further backslide on LGBTQI+ rights, including Kenya, Ghana and Burundi,” Podmore says.

This ‘domino effect’ seems to already be taking hold, however.

“What a leader we’ve in Africa!” tweeted George Kaluma, a Kenyan MP who submitted an anti-LGBTQ bill in April.

“Kenya is following you in this endeavour to save humanity.”

