UFC fighter Jeff Molina outed by leaked sex vid

Mixed martial artist Jeff Molina came out as bisexual earlier today following the leak of a sex vid. The private video showed the UFC fighter giving another man a head job.

“Welp.. this f*cking sucks.

“TLDR: I’m bi.

‘Not the way I wanted to do this, but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

“I’m a pretty masculine dude, and that bro-y banter and sus sense of humor has always been how I am. Thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control, was something I couldn’t fathom. In a sport like this, where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are, I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter’.”

Jeff Molina: “To the awful disturbed person…”

“To the awful disturbed person who decided to post this ishh, I hope it was worth it.

“At the end of the day, I know my character, morals and who I am as a person.

“As much as I’m getting hated/shitted on, I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*ck ton. ❤️🏳️‍🌈”

The leak of the sex vid follows earlier criticism of the fighter for supporting LGBTQIA+ rights. In 2022, fans slammed Jeff Molina after he wore Pride Month shorts during a Vegas bout.

Jeff Molina goes *off* about the negative comments he received for wearing UFC’s pride month shorts. “I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong.”#UFCVegas56 | Full video: https://t.co/mOxnqIFGCb pic.twitter.com/aKeVUUeXyg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 5, 2022

Reporter whines Rebel Wilson outed herself before he could.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.