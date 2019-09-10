Uber driver sacked for kicking out lesbian couple

An Uber driver has been blocked from using the app after she kicked a lesbian couple out of her car.

US woman Kristin Michele said she and her girlfriend, Jenn Mangan, were on their way to a concert in New Jersey when the incident occurred.

Michele said about four minutes into the drive, she leaned over and kissed her girlfriend on the cheek, telling her “Let’s have a great night.”

But Michele told NJ.com the kiss “set the driver off” and she instructed the couple to leave the car.

“She looked at us in the rear-view mirror and told us to get out of the car,” the passenger recalled.

Michele said the driver told them she was a Christian woman who “didn’t believe in that.”

“Are you kicking me out because I’m gay?” Michele asked, as she began filming the angry exchange.

“Yes, I am. Yes,” the driver admitted.

“You’ve gotta be f—ing kidding me. It is 2019 [and] you’re kicking me out because I’m gay,” Michele replied.

Uber driver removed from the app after discrimination incident

The driver threatened to call cops and told the couple that she could “reject any ride that I want to.”

But Uber disagreed, removing the driver from the ridesharing app.

“Uber does not tolerate discrimination in any form and we have been in contact with this rider,” a spokesperson said.

“We removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as we were made aware of this incident.”

The couple said they eventually left the car and caught a train to the concert instead.

Michele said she shared the video because she was “infuriated” that the driver cited her religious beliefs.

“I believe God loves everyone no matter who they are or who they love,” she wrote.

“If you truly have faith then you know that love is love.”

