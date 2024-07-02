Sponsored Content

Why Valencia is the perfect city for the Gay Games 2026

It’s two years until the 2026 Gay Games will hit the sunny shores of Spanish city of Valencia. 

June marked the two-year countdown until the LGBTQIA+ world will descend on Valencia for the 12th edition of the Gay Games. 

Valencia was selected as the host city in 2021 with games organisers praising Spain’s progressive human rights law for LGBTQ+ people.

It wasn’t just the progressiveness of the nation that got Valencia over the line.

The city has so much going for it. It’s a large city of between 1 to 2 million people which is big enough for the amenities needed for a major event but also smaller enough to get around on foot and other transport easily.

Valencia is also a bicycle-friendly city with 89% of the venues less than 5km from the gay village of the city.  

This is a bonus to get to venues easily but also to visit everything the city has to offer.

Stunning beaches

As much as the logistics are important, a big win for anyone visiting will be the city itself.

Being on the coast, visitors have access to many beautiful beaches.

There is an impressive 20km of clean white sand beaches where you can take a dip in the Mediterranean with the stunning city backdrop behind you.

And with some of the best weather in Europe, you can expect year-round sunshine.

Architecture and culture

Valencia embraces both old and new architecture. The historic old town will give you a glimpse into its former life as a medieval capital.

Highlights are the Valencia Cathedral, the city market and Santa Catalina Tower.

While a visit to the City of Arts and Science will blow your mind with its ultra-futuristic look.

Covering two kilometres it includes six areas which include a museum, aquarium, theatre, gardens and more.

It is an absolute must-do for any visit.

LGBTQIA+ areas

Every Gay Games needs a city with vibrant queer life and Valencia is no different.

The scene covers two areas: Ruzafa and El Carmen.

Ruzafa is an inner city suburb that not only includes an array of gay venues but also trendy restaurants, great coffee and many second-hand stores.

Yes, it’s the queer-friendly hipster type of suburb we all know and love!

El Carmen is the city’s historic quarter. So after a busy day seeing the sights, you can have a quiet afternoon drink or party away into the night.

Sports on offer

The queer multi-sport club Samarucs, which has been running for 18 years, will be assisting with the organisation of the event. 

There will be over 30 sports on offer in the field of: 

  • Aquatics
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Bowling
  • Cheerleading
  • Colpbol
  • Dance Sport
  • E-Sports
  • Field Hockey
  • Figure Skating
  • Football (Soccer)
  • Golf
  • Martial Arts
  • Quadball
  • Rowin
  • Rugby
  • Sailing
  • Softball
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Triathlon
  • Valencia Pilota
  • Volleyball
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling 

In addition to sports, a multitude of other arts and cultural events (plus a party or two!) will take place. 

 

Find out more

So whether you are in full training for the Gay Games or whether you want to visit Valencia beforehand, it’s a city well worth discovering. 

Make 2024 your year to visit Spain! Visit spain.info to find out more, download the LGBTQIA+ brochure or speak to your travel agent.

