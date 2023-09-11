Two strangers become Lockdown Lovers in lesbian romance film

Sparks fly between two women who share a one-night stand but then have to quarantine together during the pandemic in Melbourne in the new indie lesbian romance flick Lockdown Lovers.

Canadian woman Kristal meets Lisette on a wild night out in Melbourne. It’s Kristal’s last night on her trip to Australia, and the pair meet and go back to Lisette’s for a one-night stand.

But outside the Covid-19 pandemic is escalating and Melbourne suddenly plunges into lockdown. Borders close and Kristal’s flight is cancelled.

She finds herself trapped and unable to return to Canada. With nowhere to go, Kristal accepts Lisette’s invitation to stay with her.

Will the two strangers drive each other crazy in lockdown, or will they find themselves falling in love?

Lockdown Lovers filmed on location in Melbourne

Actresses Kate Mayhew and Stevie McKeon star as Kristal and Lisette in the independent feature from Lilydale Films.

The Australian production company are behind the queer teen web series Flunk, which is available to watch now on its YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, the cast and crew shot Lockdown Lovers on location in Melbourne.

Producer Melanie Rowland explained the film tells the relatable story of “what we all here in Melbourne went through during the COVID lockdowns, back in the early days of the pandemic.”

Lockdown Lovers is available to watch in a couple of ways. You can support the creators by watching the full extended cut of the film on streaming platform Vimeo.

The film is also watchable in shorter episodes each Saturday on the Flunk YouTube channel.

Watch the 10 minute long part one below:

