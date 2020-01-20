Two more drag legends to join Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame

Two more Queensland performers will be inducted into the Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame this Australia Day long weekend.

The Brisbane venue’s Drag Hall of Fame honour recognises entertainers for their contribution to Queensland drag and the local community.

Performers Malika and and Ella Va’lay will be immortalised in the Sportsman Hotel’s Lounge Bar following a special ceremony on Sunday night.

“Each year we honour selected entertainers who have contributed so much to our community with their entertainment and charity work,” the Sporties team said.

The Drag Hall of Fame was first established in January 2017. Local legends Miss Synthetique, Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, Dame Liz Taylor, and Wanda D’Parke were first to join.

Then, Betty Nature, Trixie Onassis, Yana Michelle and producer Gavin Anthony were the next performers to receive the honour.

Last October, the Sportsman Hotel inducted Queensland drag star Candy Surprise into the Drag Hall of Fame.

The emotional ceremony was part of Candy’s farewell to the venue at the time. Candy, a.k.a. Brisbane entertainer Paul Jay, moved to Canada with partner Sam and their family shortly afterward, capping off 19 years of performing locally.

The Queensland Drag Hall of Fame induction ceremony is on at the Sportsman Hotel from 10:30pm on Sunday, January 26. To find out more, see the Facebook event here.

