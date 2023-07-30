Two men stabbed outside Noir Sydney, Oxford Street

NSW Police are investigating the stabbings of two men outside the Noir Sydney nightclub on Oxford Street.

Media reports suggested that a group standing outside Noir Sydney shouted homophobic slurs and swore at passersby shortly before the attack. However, the attack appeared unrelated to the nightclub with CCTV footage showing two men sprinting along the footpath and into the crowd immediately before the incident.

Emergency services responded to reports of a violent incident outside Noir Sydney just after 3 am on Saturday.

Police said bystanders reported that a man armed with a machete stabbed a 25-year-old man. A 34-year-old man then went to the aid of the younger man and was also stabbed.

The assailant fled the scene on foot. He and several other males ran towards Palmer Street.

Friends of the younger man drove him to St Vincent’s Hospital. Police said he remains in a serious but stable condition after suffering multiple stab wounds.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 34-year-old man at the scene. He was then also taken to St Vincent’s for treatment to his left arm and right hand. He is in a stable condition.

Neither the 25-year-old nor the 34-year-old men are known to one another.

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command secured three crime scenes along Oxford Street. They also seized the vehicle that conveyed the younger man to St Vincent’s Hospital.

As inquiries continue, detectives established Strike Force Jacob to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbings.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed – or has any available mobile phone/dashcam footage – of the incident to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

