Two gay superfans got engaged at Kylie Minogue’s concert

Gay couple get engaged during An Audience With Kylie
Images: ITV

A British gay man has surprised his Kylie Minogue superfan partner with a marriage proposal during the singer’s new An Audience With Kylie TV special.

The new concert special has just aired on British TV. Separate from Kylie’s Las Vegas residency, a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall was filmed on December 1.

As well as performing a setlist of just over a dozen songs, Kylie paused the show to take questions from the star-studded audience.

Two young boys wearing Padam Padam t-shirts stood up and introduced their two dads to Kylie.

One of the men then began, “I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you.

“Because this question isn’t to you [Kylie], it’s to your superfan, Martin.”

The man then turned to his partner and asked, “Martin, would you marry me?”

Kylie looked equally shocked and chuffed, and asked, “Has that just actually happened?”

The couple explained to her they met at one of Kylie’s Showgirl concerts in 2005, making it a full-circle moment for them.

Kylie Minogue walked into the crowd and hugged the couple.

“Thank you so much for coming. And congratulations!” she said.

Read also: Every song on Kylie’s new album Tension ranked

The concert special An Audience With Kylie will screen over here on Seven sometime in 2024.

After the release of her latest album Tension, Kylie Minogue kicked off her Las Vegas residency at The Venetian in November.

The singer’s Las Vegas residency runs until May.

Read next: Kylie Minogue talks next Australian tour

