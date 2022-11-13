Two gay soccer Premier League teammates are in a relationship

Two English Premier League soccer players on the same team are in a relationship and have come out to their clubmates, according to a UK tabloid.

The Premier League is the highest level of the men’s English football league, contested by 20 clubs across England.

The Sun has reported the two gay teammates got together earlier this year but aren’t yet ready to come out publicly.

“They did not see the need to hide from their teammates — and why should they?” a source told the outlet.

“No one was remotely bothered about it and they had the backing of the manager and the hierarchy at the club.

“But they decided not to come out publicly — although neither are ashamed and it could happen down the line.

“During the season they wanted to concentrate on their football.

“While making a statement would positive, it could take their attention away from their performances on the pitch.

“Their teammates have also been told not to say anything publicly to protect their privacy.”

Gay soccer players speak out against World Cup host Qatar

Adelaide United A-League star Josh Cavallo last year became the first active top-flight soccer player to come out as gay, making worldwide headlines.

Then in the UK, Blackpool player Jake Daniels also shared he’s gay in May, saying at the time he was partly inspired to do so by Cavallo.

Both of the players have joined the criticism of Qatar hosting their sport’s World Cup over the Gulf Nation’s human rights record, including the country’s criminalisation of homosexuality.

In October, retired English soccer legend Gary Lineker claimed he was aware of two gay Premier League footballers and said if they chose to come out during the World Cup to send a message to the host nation.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.