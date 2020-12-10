Two Brisbane Drag Storytime performers sue Lyle Shelton

Brisbane drag performers Johnny Valkyrie and Dwayne Hill are suing Lyle Shelton for $20,000 after he declared they and their Drag Storytime library events are “dangerous” to children.

The pair want $10,000 each in compensation and a public apology from Shelton. The conservative Christian commentator is the former leader of the Australian Christian Lobby.

They want Shelton to retract a series of blog and social media posts regarding the Drag Queen Story Time event at Brisbane Square Library in January.

The event was interrupted by protesters from the University of Queensland Liberal National Club, including Wilson Gavin, who died by suicide the next day.

Johnny Valkyrie performs as Queeny, and Dwayne Hill performs to children as Diamond and in shows to adults as Diamond Good-Rim.

The pair have taken the complaint to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

They claim vilification and discrimination on the grounds of their sexual orientation, sexuality and gender identity.

Lyle Shelton claims transgender people are ‘dangerous to children’

The LGBTI Legal Service are representing the two performers in the QCAT complaint.

They allege Shelton’s statements “incite hatred towards, serious contempt for, or serious ridicule of the complainants.”

In the blog posts, Shelton claims the events are “dangerous” to children. He said “drag queens and what they represent are not for kids”.

“They are dangerous role models and they should not be provided a place in front of children in public libraries,” he wrote.

The complaint also accuses Shelton of likening the two performers to “sexual offenders, including child sexual offenders”.

“Have we learned nothing from creeps like Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew?” Shelton asked in one post.

Shelton also suggested transgender people are “dangerous to children,” the complaint argues.

They argue Shelton made the “false implication that [Dwayne Hill] uses his adult stage name in children’s shows and false statements that he is in the pornography and ‘sex trade’ industries.”

Comments ‘distressed and humiliated’ drag queens

The two performers argue given Lyle Shelton’s profile as a public commentator, thousands of people would have seen his comments.

“Both complainants are fearful that people now see them as paedophiles and dangerous to children. [This] has affected their self-worth,” the complaint states.

“They were distressed and humiliated by [Shelton’s] very public posts and the subsequent public commentary incited.

“Both complainants hold ‘blue cards’ … permitting them to work with children.”

The complaint states that Valkyrie has suffered anxiety, depression and also experienced suicidal ideation as a result of Shelton’s posts.

Mr Hill has also felt anxiety and depression as a result. He has “reduced his drag queen performances and had some difficulties,” the complaint states.

Shelton doubles down on Drag Storytime comments

Lawyers from the Human Rights Law Alliance are representing Lyle Shelton in the case. In a response on his website, Shelton doubled down on his comments.

He continued to describe Drag Queen Storytime as “indoctrination of children”. He suggested it is a result of “the LGBTIQA+ political movement’s crusade to de-gender marriage.”

Shelton said he’s “done nothing wrong” and declared “the freedom of every Australian is on trial”.

“I will not be granting their demands. For to do so would surrender the freedom of speech of all Australians,” he said.

“At stake is the freedom of parents to critique and debate the demands for influence on their children coming from an aggressive rainbow political movement.”

QCAT has listed the matter for a compulsory conference in Brisbane at a later date.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

