Entertainment

Adele, Mario and more reactions to Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Jordan Hirst
Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl
Image: NFL

Rihanna’s hit-filled set during her highly-anticipated halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl unleashed so many memes it may have crashed Twitter.

The 34-year-old performed for the first time since 2018 at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, halfway through the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Rihanna performed on one of multiple floating platforms holding her and her dancers, as they all flew through the air of the stadium.

For the big comeback, the singer whittled down her discography to a dozen hits including Bitch Better Have My Money, Umbrella, Diamonds and more.

People flocked to Twitter to discuss the Rihanna concert that just so happened to feature some football.

Also in attendance was Adele, wearing a power suit and big sunglasses as she clearly waited for Rihanna’s halftime act to start.

Some suspect Rihanna’s Super Bowl spot may have crashed Twitter… again. Users reported seeing “tweets are not loading now” error messages as the performance kicked off.

There was also a very brief moment when Rihanna cradled her stomach before the camera zoomed out from her floating platform.

Fans believed – and the singer quickly confirmed – her second child is on the way.

While congratulations are in order for Rihanna, some fans clamouring for new music from the singer saw it a bit differently.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Pop superstar Pink performs on stage in 2019
Pink says she’s considered getting Australian citizenship
Simon Dunn farewelled at public funeral service in Sydney
Simon Dunn remembered at public funeral in Sydney
Instagram photo of Matthew Mitcham, who has launched an OnlyFans
‘Bit the bullet’: Olympian Matthew Mitcham joins OnlyFans
Madonna Instagram photo
Madonna’s fiery response to ‘ageist’ comments about her face
Ruby Rose and The Veronicas in two Instagram photos
Ruby Rose blasts ‘horrific’ Veronicas ahead of tell-all book
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept Grammys
Sam Smith and Kim Petras win history-making Grammy for Unholy