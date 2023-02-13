Adele, Mario and more reactions to Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Rihanna’s hit-filled set during her highly-anticipated halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl unleashed so many memes it may have crashed Twitter.

The 34-year-old performed for the first time since 2018 at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, halfway through the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Rihanna performed on one of multiple floating platforms holding her and her dancers, as they all flew through the air of the stadium.

For the big comeback, the singer whittled down her discography to a dozen hits including Bitch Better Have My Money, Umbrella, Diamonds and more.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

the way Rihanna decided to fix her makeup mid-Super Bowl performance? iconic pic.twitter.com/hqB6zJYhDS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

People flocked to Twitter to discuss the Rihanna concert that just so happened to feature some football.

I loved it🥰 Rihanna gave us Super Mario vibes #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/p5pepYDCHL — 76Rita76 (@Rita_76) February 13, 2023

forcing myself to watch the football game just for rihanna pic.twitter.com/cJ9S4g5Gai — zayn (@ratedrhours) February 12, 2023

Cara Delevingne at the Super Bowl supporting Rihanna pic.twitter.com/VtvfqqdIjC — RihannasNavy (@RihannasNavy01) February 13, 2023

why are they playing football before and after rihanna’s concert ?????????? pic.twitter.com/5Da78Ysi0G — cy (@IamMrYeow) February 12, 2023

the way i turned off the tv right after rihanna’s performance — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

Also in attendance was Adele, wearing a power suit and big sunglasses as she clearly waited for Rihanna’s halftime act to start.

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kEPL2WMmpd — juIia ❦ (@rosesforwIne) February 12, 2023

adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga pic.twitter.com/SccGYCgeo6 — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023

Some suspect Rihanna’s Super Bowl spot may have crashed Twitter… again. Users reported seeing “tweets are not loading now” error messages as the performance kicked off.

I genuinely think Rihanna crashed twitter — Natalie Korach (@NatalieKorach) February 13, 2023

Not Rhi Rhi breaking twitter lol pic.twitter.com/rzpxrP31D0 — ’ (@GoldenTea96) February 13, 2023

There was also a very brief moment when Rihanna cradled her stomach before the camera zoomed out from her floating platform.

Fans believed – and the singer quickly confirmed – her second child is on the way.

While congratulations are in order for Rihanna, some fans clamouring for new music from the singer saw it a bit differently.

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s pregnant and we’re never getting that album pic.twitter.com/UcL24qJIdE — Irenetlou spoilers (@avatricism) February 13, 2023

So, Rihanna is pregnant which means we’ll never get new music pic.twitter.com/uPPkuvah3M — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) February 13, 2023

