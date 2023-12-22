Twenty10 wins bid to run Sydney’s Inner West Pride Centre

LGBTQIA+ community youth service Twenty10 has announced that it has been chosen as the group that will operate the Inner West Pride Centre in the former Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, ending a search by council for a lead tenant for the building that began in 2021.

Several other organisations made bids to operate the Pride Centre, including BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation.

However QNews understands that the Inner West Pride Centre will house spaces that can be used by a variety of different organisations, so those that were unsuccessful with their bids are likely to also play an active role in the Pride Centre’s future.

“We are so thrilled to announce that Twenty10 has been selected to lead the new Inner West Pride Centre,” Twenty10 CEO Jain Moralee announced online earlier this week.

“Our vision for the Pride Centre is a safe, accessible hub for connection, care, creativity, and collaboration for LGBTIQA+ communities.

“We look forward to running our own core programs there, as well as seeing the space come to life with the diverse offerings of other organisations, groups and LGBTIQA+ communities.

“We are so happy to be moving back to Bedford Street Newtown where we were located many years ago, and being part of the vibrant Inner West again!

Moralee thanked, “all of partners who support our work and supported us on this journey, the Councillors who have worked so hard to bring the Pride Centre to life, the Inner West LGBTIQ Working Group and Pride Centre Steering Committee and to the Inner West Council for making this commitment to LGBTIQA+ communities in NSW.”

She singled out Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne, Deputy Mayor Chloe Smith, Cl Liz Atkins, Clr Mat Howard and Clr Jess D’Arienzo for special mention.

QNews understands that Twenty10 will continue to operate out of their building in Shepherd St, Chippendale while renovations continue on the Pride Centre building.

“We won’t move in until later in 2024 whilst work on the building is ongoing, but some of our first steps will be to connect with community to share some ideas we have for the space, but more importantly, to hear the ideas about the space for you!” Moralee said.

“The Pride Centre will be a safe, inclusive and welcoming space for all, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

The Inner West Pride Centre will be the second dedicated LGBTIQA+ community centre for Inner Sydney after the Qtopia Sydney Centre for Queer History and Culture opens in February.

Twenty10 will be shut from Friday, December 22 for the holiday season and will reopen on Monday, January 8.

QLife will remain available 3pm-midnight everyday during the holiday season. Get in touch for free anonymous peer support by calling 1800 184 527 or by webchat at www.qlife.org.au/resources/chat

If you require additional or emergency support during the holiday period, some emergency numbers are:

Lifeline – 13 11 14

Beyond Blue – 1300 224 636

Health Direct – 1800 022 222

Suicide Call Back Services – 1300 659 467

Alcohol and Drug Information Services – 1800 422 599

Sexual Assault or DV Counselling – 1800 737 732

Emergencies – 000

Link2home – 1800 152 152

Law Access – 1300 888 500

