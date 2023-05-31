Twelve queens to compete in Gold Coast Pride’s drag pageant

A dozen Queensland drag performers will battle it out for the title of Miss Gold Coast Pride 2023 at the annual festival this Saturday (June 3).

The Gold Coast Pride Festival is back for its third year, including Australia’s only beach Pride March and a free Fair Day at Surfers Paradise.

At Fair Day, the Coast’s own Miss Carmen Taykett will MC the festival’s third annual Drag Pageant. Twelve amazing local drag performers will take to the stage for the crown and title of Miss Gold Coast Pride 2023.

Queensland queens Mia Mann, Dollsnatch, Ginni Gorge, Tia Maria, Robyn Dix, Señora Patrizia Fella Bella, Miss Dee, Hannah O’Riley, Ariella Rosé, Aurora Arsenic, Tripsy Kannabish and Eva Mendoza are set to compete.

The Gold Coast Pride Festival Fair Day is at Macintosh Island Park. Saturday will kick off with hundreds of marchers joining the Beach Pride Parade at Narrowneck, Main Beach.

Beach Parade and Fair Day are free events

Marchers will gather at 10:30am at the assembly point before the beach parade starts at 11am. The parade will cross Macintosh Island Bridge to the park, in the only beach Pride March in Australia.

This year’s Fair Day has dozens of eclectic market stalls, live entertainment, food, licensed bar, chillout zone and kids’ entertainment.

After the sun sets, the festival will throw its first 18+ Glow After Party from 5pm. Tickets are on sale now.

This year’s festival theme is “Embrace Your Colours,” encouraging festivalgoers to express themselves through colour.

The Pride Parade and Fair Day are free for everyone, organised by not-for-profit group Gold Coast Rainbow Communities.

Gold Coast Pride Festival 2023 is on Saturday, June 3. Keep up to date at the Facebook page and website.

