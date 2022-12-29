TV Graveyard: The LGBTQIA+ shows cancelled in 2022

Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook starred in First Kill. Image: Brian Douglas/Netflix

While 2022 saw an increase in queer stories on our screens, we were left shocked after the cancellation of a number of fan-favourite LGBTQIA+ television shows.

First Kill (2022)

The LGBTQIA+ series followed Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis), in an “enemies to lovers” storyline as a vampire and the vampire-hunter who fall in love.

However, less than two months after its premiere the show had been cancelled by Netflix.

Although critical reception was mixed, First Kill quickly garnered a devoted legion of fans and shot to the top 10 of Netflix’ viewership charts.

First Kill was particularly well-received for its positive portrayal of an interracial lesbian relationship.

A petition to renew the show for a second season has received over 13,000 signatures.

Love, Victor (2020-2022)

Based in the same world as the popular film Love, Simon, Love, Victor developed a legion of fans over its three-season run.

Love, Victor starred Michael Cimino as a kid following in Simon’s footsteps, coming out in high school, and finding himself in love triangles, all the while sweetly messaging Simon for advice.

While fans took to social media to mourn the end of the show, showrunner Isaac Aptaker said the show had reached its natural conclusion with the characters leaving high school.

Gentleman Jack (2019-2022)

Of all the LGBTQIA+ shows that found themselves being canceled in 2022, few came as a greater shock than the cancellation of Gentleman Jack.

Starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, Gentleman Jack was based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister.

Despite gaining a legion of fans, the much-loved period drama was cancelled after two seasons.

However, dedicated Gentleman Jack fans are still fighting to see the show given a third season.

The Save Gentleman Jack Campaign hopes to see the show renewed by another network, and Anne Lister’s story continued.

So far, they have crowdfunded a billboard in Times Square and over 16,000 people have signed a petition to save the show from cancellation.

To thank the fans for their support, actress Suranne Jones (Anne Lister) recently recorded a song to commemorate her time on the show.

Queer as Folk (2022)

A reimagining of Russell T Davies’ groundbreaking British drama of the same name, the 2022 reboot of Queer as Folk followed a group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed after a nightclub shooting.

The series was celebrated for its more authentic depiction of the LGBTQ+ community and its commitment to diversity, however, the storyline’s links to the Pulse Nightclub shooting (and later, Club Q) polarised some viewers who felt the show was profiting off trauma.

Three months after its premiere, Peacock cancelled the series.

Batwoman (2019-2022)

Following the controversial departure of Ruby Rose after season one, Javicia Leslie made history as the first-ever Black – and bisexual – iteration of Batwoman.

In an article for Autostraddle, Carmen Phillips shared her disappointment at the show’s cancellation.

“What matters is that Batwoman was a shining beacon of what’s possible in Black queer storytelling on television,” she wrote.

“The first Black lesbian superhero character to lead her own show. The first love story between two Black women to lead its own show. Period. And it’s gone. And there are no words for that kind of hurt.”

A petition urging Warner Brothers to renew the show has received over 3000 signatures.

Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

After only two seasons, Netflix announced that Warrior Nun would not be returning.

Based on the comic by Ben Dunne, Warrior Nun follows a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers by the halo of an angel to battle the forces of evil.

The show amassed a cult following, and with a queer storyline ramping up and a cliffhanger finale, fans were shocked to learn Warrior Nun would not be returning.

The cancellation was additionally shocking as season two was the singular best-scored season of a show in Netflix history.

The second season also had a perfect 100% score from a handful of critics, but more impressive is the 99% Audience Score it has from over 8,000 viewers.

However, a fan-led movement to see the show renewed has been making waves online and a petition to save the show has received nearly 95,000 signatures.

The Wilds (2020-2022)

The Wilds followed a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island after a plane crash under suspicious circumstances. The show was praised for its diversity and commitment to queer storytelling.

Like Gentleman Jack, a dedicated legion of fans fundraised to secure a billboard campaigning for the LGBTQIA+ show to be renewed.

Currently, a petition to save The Wilds has nearly 40,000 signatures.