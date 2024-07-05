Turtle Cove Beach Resort bounces back after summer cyclone

The owners of Turtle Cove Beach Resort say the iconic LGBTQIA+ holiday destination is still bouncing back after Far North Queensland’s devastating summer cyclone.

Turtle Cove is located between Cairns and Port Douglas, and is Australia’s only LGBTQIA+ resort.

The resort boasts its own private beach and adjacent nude beach, as well as an on-site restaurant, bar, pool and spa in lush rainforest surroundings.

Just weeks before Christmas, severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper crossed the coast in Far North Queensland.

Nathan Bonneau-Plassa and his husband Julien (above) manage Turtle Cove. The couple got married there last year.

Nathan told us as tough as the pandemic was on the resort, the aftermath of the cyclone was even tougher.

After Jasper, roads connecting Turtle Cove to Cairns and Port Douglas in both directions were completely blocked by the worst landslides Nathan had ever seen.

“We got our guests out but we were isolated for a month. We didn’t have any water or power for two weeks. Luckily, we had a small portable generator,” he said.

Turtle Cove Beach Resort is open

The resort itself weathered the storm. Nathan recalled “diehard” Turtle Cove supporters “hanging on and doing everything they could to get to us”.

“We did all we could. Even for New Years, we had 24 people here. We were bringing them in by all means necessary,” he said.

However, in the aftermath of Jasper, Turtle Cove lost months of bookings because of the carnage.

Now, seven months later, while neighbouring Port Douglas and Cairns have bounced back, Turtle Cove is still on the road to recovery, Nathan said.

The resort’s adjoining roads are open, though Nathan said communication with the Department of Transport and Main Roads has been frustratingly poor.

Importantly, Turtle Cove Beach Resort is open and accessible and their events calendar continues. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Turtle Cove, now’s the time.

“We’re still here and asking as best we can for support and for people not to forget about us,” he said.

“All we can do is roll with the punches and continue to do our best. We’re still in the middle of this and we’re still affected. So please come and support us and get us on our feet.”

Turtle Cove hosts parties and events

In March, Turtle Cove Beach Resort threw its annual post-Mardi Gras party. The resort’s signature all-male Nude Week event was in May.

“In May 2025, we’re levelling up our Nude Week. We’re making it a Nude Week Retreat, with guest yoga workshops and other activities,” he said.

“I’m really hoping we get some southerners up for that and show them what we can do.”

Nathan said year-round, Turtle Cove Beach Resort is the perfect destination for a getaway, event or function for small groups of friends.

“The resort brings locals and travellers together and everyone just joins in the party,” he said.

“If you and a group of mates are celebrating a birthday or event and want to get away for a good time, come to Turtle Cove.”

See more and book at turtlecove.com

