Tunes, brews and vegan foods: Welcome to Yulli’s Brews

Yulli’s Brews is about to become your friend group’s new favourite spot.

Over the last few years, this beloved indie craft brewery in Alexandria, Sydney has been steadily growing in popularity.

For many, Yulli’s Brews has become the best venue for free live music, freshly tapped craft beer and tasty vegan meals that even the biggest meat-eaters will enjoy.

A weekend at Yulli’s Brews

Every week the brewery holds live jazz on Thursday evenings from 630pm with a rotation of well-known local musicians and special guests, while on Friday nights it’s CANNED HEAT at 9pm featuring the hottest new acts in town, with Happy Hour schooners earlier at 8pm.

Then it’s DUSTY SUNDAYS starting from midday each Sunday with Bloody Marys aplenty and delicious lunch options, with live music or DJs on the decks 3-6pm for the ultimate Sunday session.

At Yulli’s Brews the gigs are always free and the beers super fresh, so you know it’s a good time all round.

A sister venue to the renowned Yulli’s restaurant in Surry Hills, all food is 100% vegan with a stack of gluten free options and a rotating line-up of new beer releases plus cider, cocktails, wine and house made kombucha.

Yulli’s Brews recommend booking a table beforehand to avoid any disappointment, and are also available for function bookings too.

Family and dog friendly, also keep a look out for their special events. There’s always something fun happening at Yulli’s Brews!

And now, our friends at Yulli’s Brews are offering a free beer for readers when you visit the brewery (limit to one per person). Simply enter the code QNEWS in the special requests section when you make an online reservation.

To keep up with all the latest gigs and events at Yulli’s Brews head to: yullisbrews.com.au/whatson or follow them on Instagram @yullisbrews.

The brewery is open each week from midday Wednesday to Sunday.

