Tsai Ing-Wen re-elected President of Taiwan in landslide

Incumbent Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen won re-election earlier today in a landslide victory. The staunch LGBTIQ ally directed an Instagram post to Taiwan’s LGBTIQ communities three days ago.

She spoke then of the rainbow flags she saw as she electioneered across the island.

Advertisements

“I saw many people holding the rainbow flag 🏳️‍🌈, thank you for your encouragement and support!

“We firmly promote the value of progress and human rights so that Taiwan can be seen by the world.”

She also mentioned seeing banners attacking legislators who voted for equality.

“I want to ask everyone not to let smearing succeed.”

First elected in 2016, President Tsai Ing-Wen openly supports the rights of the LGBTIQ communities. In 2017, the Taiwanese Supreme Court ruled that laws forbidding same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. The president then worked to institute same-sex marriage. She said she wanted Taiwan to become the first Asian country to allow same-sex marriage.

Later, when a 2018 referendum resulted in a No vote, the president announced the vote could not nullify a Supreme Court decision and pressed ahead.

Finally, on 24 May 2019, same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan.

Taiwan Pride

Taiwan hosts Asia’s largest Pride celebration. The first Pride parade occurred in Taipei in 2003. People travel to the country from all across Asia for the celebration. In 2016, approximately 80,000 people attended.

In 2019, an estimated 200,000 people attended the first Taiwan Pride since the introduction of same-sex marriage.

President Tsai Ing-Wen and her ruling party supported the event. The parade finished outside her presidential palace.

After her win, the president posted a simple message of thanks on her Instagram account.

“It is the greatest honour of my life to be able to lead this country. Thank you, the people of Taiwan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 蔡英文 (@tsai_ingwen) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:08am PST

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.