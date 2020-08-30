Trump Twitter rant against heroic lesbian niece Mary L Trump

Donald Trump launched a furious Twitter rant against niece Mary L Trump today. The US President reacted against Mary L Trump’s release of secret tapes in which his sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about her brother.

Mary L Trump thus far released two tapes from the 15 hours of conversation she secretly recorded with her aunt in 2018-19.

Tight as a duck’s ass

Advertisements

In the latest excerpt, Trumps older sister describes him as ‘tight as a duck’s ass’.

“And then you get Donald who won’t do anything for anybody…

“Anything he did, he says, ‘Look what I’ve done. Aren’t I wonderful?’ And he’s as tight as a duck’s ass. Just like dad was, really.”

Maryanne Trump Barry also mocked her brother’s recent public embrace of Christianity. She said that other than when their father took them to church, Trump only ever attended church on the occasion of his weddings.

“…and over the last several years, when the cameras were at the church.”

In a previous extract from the tapes, 83-year-old Barry accused her brother of lacking principles.

“He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.

“His goddamned tweet and lying. Oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

A feckless c***

Barry also unleashed on Ivanka Trump who she described as a ‘mini Donald’.

Barry said, “When that damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families.

“I couldn’t blame – I’d never heard of Samantha Bee before. I couldn’t blame what she said.”

The expression the retired judge forgave Samantha Bee for using to describe Ivanka Trump was ‘a feckless c***’.

Mary L Trump

Advertisements

Clinical Psychologist Mary L Trump is the daughter of Trump’s older brother Fred Jr who died in 1981.

Mary says she never came out as a lesbian to her family because they hated difference.

“My family was so anti-everything, anything that was different from them. So, I just assumed they were antigay, and that was something they would not tolerate.”

She remembered her grandmother’s comment about Princess Diana’s funeral.

“It’s a disgrace they’re letting that little faggot Elton John sing at the service.”

Too Much and Never Enough

The release of the secret tapes follows the release of Mary’s book about her uncle and his family.

Mary L Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man provides an insider’s insight into Trump family dynamics and reveals details of the president’s financial dealings.

While Trump previously left it to his spokespersons and surrogates to attack Mary, today he let loose himself on Twitter.

He described his niece as ‘unstable’ and “rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life.”

About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad “stuff” as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that “President Trump is great.” You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

..Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.