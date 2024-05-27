‘True icon’: Newcastle drag legend Glenda Jackson dies

Newcastle drag legend Glenda Jackson has passed away, her loved ones have announced.

Ian Tufrey announced the death of the drag icon, who performed for more than 50 years, on Glenda’s Facebook page.

“He passed away at 7.50am this morning in his sleep at the Mater Hospice surrounded by a number of very close friends including Heinz, Doris, Laurie, Diane, Philip and his brother-in-law Duffy,” Ian wrote.

“Rest in peace our dear, dear friend.”

Ian said details were to come about a memorial service at Glenda’s beloved local Carrington Bowling Club, with a tentative date of Saturday, June 23. For years, the drag performer hosted Big Balls Bingo at the club.

Glenda Jackson started at Newcastle’s Star Hotel

Glenda first donned full drag in the early 1970s in the “steel city” of Newcastle, inspired by the iconic Les Girls she saw in Sydney.

In a 2022 podcast interview, Glenda recalled her earliest days in drag at her hometown’s Star Hotel.

Glenda said the owners gave her and a group of fellow showgirls a small alcove to perform in “next to the men’s toilets” in the pub’s gay bar.

“I used to wear a bikini set, diamante in the navel and a little feather thing, and do a number,” Glenda recalled.

“We packed the place. Because they could see that we could do shows… we got shifted up to the dining room upstairs.

“We had a cabaret upstairs… We used to bring the house down.

“It was a mix of straights and gays. We got on with everybody. It was a novelty in the late 60s, early 70s.”

Glenda Jackson would perform across Newcastle for over 50 years until her last events in 2022.

Tributes flow for Glenda Jackson

After the sad news emerged, hundreds of people posted tributes to Glenda Jackson on social media.

Friends and punters acknowledged Glenda as a “true local icon” and “Newcastle’s number one diva”.

Her drag daughter, performer Sandy Bottom, wrote a moving tribute to Glenda.

“I was lucky to have someone like Miss Glenda Jackson in my life,” Sandy wrote

“We spent many an hour dancing, singing and making me learn the bloody words to those show songs.

“Most of all, she inspired me to be who I am and not pretend to be someone I’m not.

“Enjoy the next part of your journey as those bastards in heaven will love you as much as we do.”

Another tribute read, “Glenda was a one of a kind gorgeous, talented, beautiful soul. She will be very missed.”

“Here’s to you Glenda. I’ll raise this this glass of wine this afternoon to you for helping me coming out in the 80’s,” another said.

“She was an absolutely fabulous soul who brought light into our lives and so much joy,” someone else wrote.

