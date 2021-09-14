Troye Sivan wore a black gown and heels to the Met Gala

Australian singer Troye Sivan has walked the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in a black gown.

After missing a year due to Covid, the over-the-top fashion event of the year is back on in New York City. It kicked off early Tuesday morning Australian time.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, this year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

And Troye Sivan has walked the red carpet in the form-fitting cut-out Altu gown, a Cartier necklace, chunky leather stiletto heels and a leather armband on his left bicep.

“When I think of New York, I think of leather,” the 26-year-old explained on the red carpet, referencing artist Robert Mapplethorpe.

Troye Sivan wearing platform shoes and a black dress, imagine the met gala without the 💕 gays🌈? Not worth existing pic.twitter.com/lULx7QBssV — Emilia (@EmiliaDeLarge) September 13, 2021

Last week, Troye Sivan released new song Angel Baby, the singer’s first solo music of 2021.

“Angel Baby is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those,” he said.

Elliot Page walks red carpet after his transition

Elliot Page also made his first red carpet appearance since he came out as transgender in December.

Page arrived at the Met Gala wearing a black suit with a green carnation pinned to it.

Lil Nas X also served not one, not two, but three gold Versace looks on the Met Gala red carpet.

Lil Nas X said I’m going to serve you not one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 13, 2021

.@LilNasX going for gold in a glimmering head-to-toe bodysuit by @Versace. Don’t miss out on the best #MetGala looks: find them here. https://t.co/3tybOMxd8y pic.twitter.com/I5ddhBgBrq — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 13, 2021

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wore an outfit featuring a image of two men kissing over a map of the United States.

Dan Levy did not come to the Met Gala to play, y’all. #MetGala 📸: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue pic.twitter.com/3XpfJrQBJT — Consequence (@consequence) September 13, 2021

Queer stars walk the Met Gala red carpet

Kim Petras wore a horse’s head.

Cara Delevingne delivered a simple message: “Peg the Patriarchy”.

‘peg the patriarchy!’ cara delevigne at the 2021 #MetGala themed ‘in america: a lexicon of fashion’. pic.twitter.com/7K3vcenIU6 — betty la fea (@httprettiy) September 14, 2021

Actress MJ Rodriguez struck a Pose.

Nikkie de Jager was inspired by an American trans icon.

