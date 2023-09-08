Troye Sivan teases new music with spicy nude and glory hole vinyl

Troye Sivan has teased his new single Got Me Started with a spicy Instagram nude as well as a new glory hole vinyl perfect for your bathroom wall.

The Australian pop star’s horny era is continuing with the photo of himself in bed that Troye captioned “got me started”.

He later confirmed the caption is the title of his next single, presumably arriving soon.

It’s from Troye’s upcoming album Something to Give Each Other, out next month.

Troye Sivan dropped his sweaty, horny comeback single Rush back in July.

The singer teased the arrival of that track in the same way, getting nude on his Instagram at the time.

Despite the new music on the way, Troye’s still feeling the Rush. A special “Glory Edition” vinyl of the song is up for pre-order in his online store.

The limited edition vinyl release comes with a faux taped-up glory hole sleeve and Big Freedia’s remix of Rush.

Troye Sivan says hot hookup inspired new album

This week, Troye Sivan covered the latest Aussie edition of Rolling Stone. He opened up to the mag about creating the new album.

Troye recalled he was first inspired by the ~afterglow~ of a particular hook-up.

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way’,” he recalled.

“Obviously the hook-up is fun, but he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together’.

“That really kick-started everything.”

Troye Sivan’s new album Something to Give Each Other is out on October 13.

