Troye Sivan shares some big news in a pair of leather chaps

Troye Sivan is taking his time in releasing his new single Rush.

The Australian pop star shared a new promo photo on Instagram, cropped from the happy trail down wearing a red shirt, what looks like a white jockstrap, and black leather chaps.

Troye also finally confirmed in the post the release date of the incoming popper anthem, July 13.

Rush is the first single from his upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018’s Bloom.

The new snap is not the first racy photo Troye’s used to promo the new project.

As soon as the 28-year-old shared the first snippets of the song, fans immediately declared the new song a popper anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Troye Sivan covers Vogue Australia

Troye Sivan is also currently acting his socks off in HBO’s very grim music industry drama The Idol. The series finale of the five episode show arrives on streaming in Australia on Binge on Monday.

The Aussie star plays Xander, the creative director of Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star Jocelyn.

The Idol has received very poor reviews. But Troye at least got some praise for his performance in the last episode, during a shock torture scene.

my take on THE IDOL is that troye sivan is a ridiculously talented young man and deserves better — dean (@deanevangeliou) June 23, 2023

Earlier in the week, he and Lily appeared on a joint cover of Vogue Australia, his first Vogue cover.

Troye told the publication playing Xander in The Idol was “the first time” he’d ever felt like an actor.

“I’ve got my day job of being a musician, and then when something exciting comes along that I’m interested in,” he said, but added that’s “pretty much every acting thing ever.”

He also told Vogue about his dating life, saying he’s determined to find a boyfriend on app Hinge, regardless of his fame.

“I get quite strong-headed about like, you know what, I deserve to be able to go on Hinge, and I will go on Hinge,” he said.

“That’s almost a boundary of mine. I’m not going to let this stop me from living.

“If I want to make out with someone on a dancefloor that I just met, I’m gonna do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.