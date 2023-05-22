Troye Sivan says he’s a big Lil Nas X fan and collab when?

Aussie pop king Troye Sivan has said he hopes Lil Nas X knows how much the gay rapper has inspired him with the barriers he’s “obliterated” for queer musicians.

In a great new interview, Troye weighed in on some his pop music contemporaries, and how he believes “we’ve arrived”.

“Pop music has an incredible potential and power to reach so many people,” he told the Evening Standard.

“I think it’s super important that art represents how we’re feeling and that you see people that look like you. I take that quite seriously.

“That’s why I’m so inspired by someone like Lil Nas X and how unapologetic he is. I hope he realises how unbelievably influential he’s been.”

Troye went on, “It feels, honestly, like we’ve arrived. Maybe not politically or socially, but in pop music it feels as though we’ve arrived at the end goal, which is that I honestly don’t even know who’s queer and who’s not any more – which is exactly how it should be.

“We’ve had Sam Smith and Kim Petras go to number one, and Lil Nas X. These are big, big barriers that have been absolutely obliterated even just in the past year.”

Asked about his own music, Troye Sivan confirmed his new album is finished and he’s shooting the album cover and the music video for its lead single.

The Australia performer also has a role in the new HBO series The Idol, finally premiering in two weeks time.

Troye told the Evening Standard he landed the role without even having to audition.

The series is created by Euphoria mastermind Sam Levinson and co-stars musician The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Troye said The Weeknd and Levinson hired him after seeing him in Joel Edgerton’s 2018 gay conversion drama Boy Erased.

“I’d heard they were making a show and had asked about my availbility,” he said.

“I was as intrigued as everyone else. Then it was bizarre. I was having lunch… and my agent texted me, ‘They want you to come in and film. You’ve got the part!’ I was like, ‘What part?'”

HBO is promoting The Idol as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.”

The drama follows “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd), who develops a complicated relationship with up-and-coming pop idol” Jocelyn (Depp).

Troye said he can’t reveal any more details. But he said he and co-star Lily Rose-Depp became “inseparable” during filming.

“She’s one of my best friends. I feel like we sort of went through high school together because we were seeing each other every day. We just became inseparable, basically,” he said.

The Idol will stream in Australia on Binge from June 5.

Read more: Troye Sivan on the Lady Gaga video that changed his life

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.