Troye Sivan reacts to Timothee Chalamet playing him on SNL

Troye Sivan says he was in “pure shock” at the supreme “weirdness” of watching Timothee Chalamet play him in a chaotic parody on Saturday Night Live.

Over the weekend, the American actor hosted the US sketch show for a second time. Timothee played Troye in one of his sketches.

In the unfortunately very average skit, Timothee played a “sleep paralysis demon” version of Troye who was haunting a woman with a sleep disorder.

Timothee copied the “gay famous” performer’s Rush-era dance moves and flashed his red underwear to the audience.

“I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent,” Timothee declared as Troye in the sketch clearly written by Bowen Yang, before he was joined by musical guests Boygenius.

Troye Sivan saw the SNL bit and explained on Instagram stories he was in “pure shock”. In a TikTok, he described it as a “weird fucking dream”.

“Like, imagine: Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes,” Troye said.

The real Troye also changed his Instagram profile picture to a screenshot of Timothee.

Troye Sivan released his third album, Something to Give Each Other, in July. The Aussie also starred in HBO’s seedy music industry drama The Idol earlier this year.

