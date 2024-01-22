Troye Sivan predicted to top triple j’s Hottest 100

Troye Sivan is in with a shot at topping the triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2023 this weekend with popper anthem Rush.

The radio station’s annual countdown of its listeners’ favourite songs of the year is this Saturday (January 27). Voting closed this afternoon (January 22).

Each year, Sydney software engineer Nick Whyte runs prediction website 100 Warm Tunas. The site gathers as many publicly shared votes for the Hottest 100 as possible. As of Monday, 100 Warm Tunas has pulled in and counted 30359 votes.

According to the votes, Troye Sivan’s Rush, the lead single from his 2023 album Something To Give Each Other, now sits comfortably at No. 1. Rush has spent a few weeks neck-and-neck by queer-coded US indie supergroup boygenius’ Not Strong Enough.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue is also tipped to chart in triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown with Padam Padam, 29 years after she first appeared.

Kylie first charted on the Hottest 100 countdown of 1994 with Confide in Me (No. 30). She appeared once more in 1997’s chart with Did It Again (No. 81).

Now, 100 Warm Tunas reckons Kylie may even make the top 10, with her global hit Padam Padam currently predicted for the No. 9 spot.

We’ll find out how accurate the predictions actually are when triple j’s Hottest 100 officially counts down on Saturday, January 27.

Just over a week later, both Troye and Kylie are up for a Grammy in the same category.

Padam Padam and Rush are nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys on February 5.

Read also:

Troye Sivan had dinner in Italy with Spanish hunk Manu Rios

Troye Sivan does drag, seduces Ross Lynch in horny new video

Doing drag ‘unlocked something’ in Troye Sivan, singer says

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.