Troye Sivan posted a nude to celebrate his new single ‘Rush’

Troye Sivan has posted a nude on main to celebrate his new single Rush.

In the Instagram post for his millions of followers, the gay Aussie pop superstar posted the photo of himself nekkid on his bed, writing “I feel the rush”.

We later found out that’s the title and chorus of the lead single from his new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Bloom.

Troye Sivan also shared a separate video of the snippet of the song, and declared his new era is officially starting and the album’s on the way.

The clip features throwback clips going back to Troye’s YouTube roots up to now, ending with him singing the new lyrics, “I feel the rush.”

He pointed out it’s been a whole 10 years since he signed his first record deal.

“It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since I was the kid [with] the stye in my eye in that first video,” he wrote.

“Btw – I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album – Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came!), then I started working on it, then cockbig19, then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between… and now here we are.

“10 years since I signed my record deal, 5 years since Bloom.

“Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’… this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.

“I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

Troye Sivan is in The Idol on HBO

Troye Sivan is currently appearing in HBO’s racy drama The Idol, which is streaming in Australia on Binge.

He plays Xander, the creative director of Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star Jocelyn.

