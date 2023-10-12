Troye Sivan on “embarrassing” interaction with Harry Styles

Troye Sivan may be a pop sensation, but it turns out even he gets star struck.

In an interview promoting his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other, Sivan opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time.

We meet for the first time and I feel like I know him, because it’s Harry Styles,” Sivan told KissFM UK.

“So, I’m super, super chill. He walks up to a conversation that I was already having, and I just said to the other people, ‘Oh, I’m just going to go make a wee.’

Then, he arrives and I’m speaking to him, like, ‘Oh my God, congrats on the Grammy.’ Then he’s like, ‘I’m just going to go to the bathroom.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the bathroom? I’m also going to the bathroom. Let’s go!’

“We were walking to the bathroom, I kind of just realized, ‘I literally just met this man and I’ve already suggested that we go to the loo together.”

Sivan explained that on the walk to the bathroom, he began to feel awkward: “I was like, ‘I wonder how he feels about this. Was that just the weirdest, worst thing that I possibly could’ve said in that moment?’”

Thankfully, he was able to find a way out of the situation but didn’t see the Watermelon Sugar singer again for the rest of the night.

“He got stopped along the way by someone and I beelined for the bathroom, embarrassed,” Sivan said.

“I thought about it for the rest of the night. Why did I just ask Harry Styles if we should go to the bathroom together?”

Troye Sivan’s latest album is dropping on October 13.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.