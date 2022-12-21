Troye Sivan left shocked after accidentally racy TikTok fail

Singer Troye Sivan has warned TikTok not to penalise his account after the platform’s own AI filter went awry.

TikTok’s popular AI Anime filter is doing the rounds, and allows users to pose and see themselves instantly transformed into anime character – with mixed results.

On his own account, Troye Sivan posed for the AI Anime filter, raising his foot into the frame.

But the singer was left shocked when the horny AI bot split his solo pic into one of two anime characters, one of them a tall, nude, muscly hunk with a smooth Ken doll bulge.

Troye’s TikTok was quickly taken down for violating the app’s own Community Guidelines.

But Troye was left shocked and concerned that his account could be penalised for something that TikTok’s own filter did.

“Just for the record, I showed the sole of my feet,” he said on Instagram.

“[That] is not inherently against community guidelines, TikTok AI.

“You were the one with your mind in the gutter who decided to put a hot, sexy, naked Ken doll next to me to violate your own community guidelines.”

Troye added, “If I get banned on TikTok because of this, I’ll see you in court.”

Troye Sivan says his new album is ‘almost done’

A month ago Troye Sivan took to social media to tease that his upcoming third studio album was “almost done”.

Sivan confirmed that in an Instagram post of a snippet of an untitled track that he admitted “[probably] won’t come out for ages”.

“But I’m feeling cheeky. Album is almost done. Bark in the comments if you’re keen,” he said.

Earlier this month, Troye Sivan and Aussie duo PNAU released their collaboration You Know What I Need.

