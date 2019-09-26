Troye Sivan jokes about the ‘gay agenda’ at Margaret Court Arena

Troye Sivan has joked about the “gay agenda” while performing at the venue named after homophobic tennis legend Margaret Court.

The singer is on the local leg of his Bloom Tour in Australia and New Zealand, which wrapped in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

Talking to the crowd, Troye Sivan joked about pushing the “gay agenda” while performing at the city’s Margaret Court Arena.

In footage from the concert posted to Instagram, a fan yells at Troye from the audience: “I would turn gay for you!”

“You’ll turn gay for me?” Troye echoed.

“I don’t think that’s how that works! But I’m still down, I appreciate it.”

He then laughed, “God, this is literally the gay agenda! This is what everyone was worried about.”

Troye later told the crowd he “believes that someone in this court is not straight,” emphasising the word “court”.

The venue is named after Australian tennis legend Margaret Court, who is now a pastor and is notorious for homophobic comments.

Court has compared the “gay lobby” to Hitler’s Nazi regime for “getting in the minds of children” and complained tennis is “full of lesbians”. Court also blamed the devil for trans people and said marriage equality would mean the end of Christmas.

Margaret Court’s worst nightmare – @troyesivan playing Bloom at the venue that still bears her name pic.twitter.com/0EK8S2Wlvr — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) September 26, 2019

Troye Sivan tells audience up about coming out and ballad ‘Heaven’

Earlier this week, Troye Sivan told the crowd at his Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre concert about the personal story behind ballad Heaven.

“I wrote this song a good few years ago now, it was on my first album,” Troye explained.

“I wrote it about my coming out experience. You know, when you are like 13 and you are coming to terms with your sexuality. It involves having some very big conversations with yourself.

“Including but not limited to… am I going to hell? Am I going to get married? Then realising that is not even legal, because it wasn’t at the time.

“It’s a lot to think about for a little baby brain and it was a really scary time for me.

“Thank God I got to the other side of that and realised I was cool with myself and that’s all that really matters.”

