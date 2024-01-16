Troye Sivan had dinner in Italy with Spanish hunk Manu Rios

Australian singer Troye Sivan and Spanish actor Manu Ríos had dinner together in Italy, and fans of the pair are very interested in the pics.

The pair were both in Milan to attend the Prada Fall 2024 menswear show. Both of the fashion it boys sat in the front row.

Troye models for Prada, and this month the pop superstar posted his shots from the designer brand’s Spring 2024 campaign.

Spanish hottie Manu Ríos also models but is best known for his role on long-running Netflix series Elité. Manu played Patrick, and left the show at the end of season six.

A simple photo of the pair of heartthrobs sitting together in an Italian restaurant for dinner is going viral on Twitter X and bringing out all the body language experts.

Manu Ríos and Troye Sivan after the Prada FW24 menswear show (14/01) pic.twitter.com/N76sglJcK6 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) January 15, 2024

Troye Sivan and Manu Rios spotted having dinner in Italy. pic.twitter.com/zQkHEhGjkf — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2024

“Not both of them holding their necklaces! They’re flirting so hard,” one person reckons.

“One thing about European fashion shows, these two will be there to serve,” another wrote.

“They are fighting over the title of head twink,” somebody else said.

“Troye: give me a call if u ever get lonely i’ll be like one of your girls,” another wrote.

“Bros can’t eat without getting their pic taken,” someone else lamented.

