Troye Sivan finally coming home for 2024 Australian tour

Aussie pop king Troye Sivan has confirmed he’s finally coming home for an Australian leg of his very gay and very horny Something To Give Each Other tour.

The 29-year-old out superstar will tour Australia with his brilliant 2023 album of the same name with shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November, unfortunately skipping his hometown of Perth.

Troye will start in Adelaide, playing at The Drive on November 19, before heading to Melbourne on November 21 for a concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Troye will come to Queensland on November 26 to play Brisbane’s Riverstage before a November 28 show at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

The singer kicked off his solo tour in Europe in May. The concerts have been very gay and very horny, with Troye in drag, nods to Madonna, lap dances and backup dancer pashes.

A week ago, Troye brought music video co-star Ross Lynch out on stage in London to recreate the One Of Your Girls music video.

‘It has to be the best night of your life’

Before his solo tour, Troye Sivan said he and his producers imagined the entire Something To Give Each Other album “as a live show”.

“I want this to be the pop show. It has to be the party,” Troye said.

“It has to be the best night of your life, the best night of my life.”

Something to Give Each Other released last year and spawned three singles. They were the popper-inspired Rush, the Bag Raiders-sampling Got Me Started, and hookup anthem One of Your Girls.

As well as two Grammy nominations, Troye won two more ARIA Awards for this era last year. He got the ARIAs for Best Solo Artist and Song Of The Year for Rush.

Troye’s Australian dates will follow his and Charli XCX’s separate Sweat Tour of the US in September.

Tickets to Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other Australian dates go on general sale on July 16.

More on Troye:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.