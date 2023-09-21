Entertainment

Troye Sivan debuts music video for new single ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan Got Me Started
Troye Sivan has shared the latest single Got Me Started, from his upcoming studio album Something To Give Each Other

Written by Sivan himself, the song samples a cut from Bag Raider’s 2008 hit Shooting Stars.

“When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past,” Sivan said.

“So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me.”

“And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work – he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

In an interview with Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe, Sivan described the song as “the euphoric moment of total freedom, realizing that you’re completely fine on your own and that also this is not a moment of sadness, but a moment of endless possibilities.”

Something To Give Each Other is out in full on October 13.

