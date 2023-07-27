Entertainment

Troye Sivan clears up rumours he’s a ‘crazy power bottom’

Sarah Davison
Troye Sivan's album art for new single Rush, described as a popper anthem
Troye Sivan has come out to clear up a common misconception, stating he is not a bottom. 

Since its release in 2018, Sivan’s single Bloom has become a power bottom anthem. However in a recent podcast interview, Sivan wanted to dispel rumours about art imitating life.

During an interview with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low, Sivan took the opportunity to clear up any misconceptions.

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? And it’s about bottoming. The lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.’ And people took that and ran,” he said.

“I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people, I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there.”

Troye Sivan went on to reveal that this assumption had even affected his dating life.

“Sometimes people are just surprised if they go on a date with me or something like that and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.’”

@emrata @Troye Sivan ♬ original sound – Emrata

The revelation has come as a surprise to many fans, who took to social media.

Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other will be out on 13 October.

