Troye Sivan clears up rumours he’s a ‘crazy power bottom’

Troye Sivan has come out to clear up a common misconception, stating he is not a bottom.

Since its release in 2018, Sivan’s single Bloom has become a power bottom anthem. However in a recent podcast interview, Sivan wanted to dispel rumours about art imitating life.

During an interview with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low, Sivan took the opportunity to clear up any misconceptions.

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? And it’s about bottoming. The lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.’ And people took that and ran,” he said.

“I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people, I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there.”

Troye Sivan went on to reveal that this assumption had even affected his dating life.

“Sometimes people are just surprised if they go on a date with me or something like that and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.’”

The revelation has come as a surprise to many fans, who took to social media.

Troye Sivan NOT a bottom??? Cancelled. My culture is not a costume❤️ — HAMISH (@boyandflowers) July 26, 2023

The government revealed the existence of literal aliens on Earth and yet the most shocking thing I’ve learned today is that Troye Sivan is not a bottom — natty (@bruhthaniel2) July 27, 2023

troye sivan doing a press release about not being a bottom was actually on my 2023 bingo, believe it or not — ༺☆༻ (@unfaggys) July 26, 2023

Apparently Troye Sivan isn’t a bottom? pic.twitter.com/zJ0Czzs8n8 — ethan edward coston (he/they) (@emdashEthan) July 26, 2023

troye sivan coming out as not a bottom is just so camp to me 🤣 — luke (@thelukegary) July 25, 2023

Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other will be out on 13 October.

