Troye Sivan calls out reporter’s ‘wildly invasive’ sex question

Troye Sivan has called out a “wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate” interview question by an LGBTIQ publication in New Zealand.

Screenshots of the interview with the singer, published in Kiwi magazine Express, were posted on Twitter by one of Troye’s fans.

“Top or bottom?” reporter Matt Fistonich asks Sivan in a series of rapid-fire questions wrapping up their interview.

“Ooo … definitely passing!” Sivan was quoted as replying.

Troye took to Twitter to reply and express his discomfort with the question.

“I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question,” he tweeted.

“But then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though!”

He added, “Next time I’ll just do a Twitter q&a.”

