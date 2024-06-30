Music

Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch: never ending lap dance

lap dance troye sivan ross lynch

Troye Sivan just can’t stop dancing for Ross Lynch. This week, at his The Something To Give Each Other show Wembley Arena, Troye brought Ross onstage and recreated the lap dance from the One of Your Girls music video.

Ross Lynch originally featured in the music video for the gender-bending One Of Your Girls. The lyrics portray Troye falling in love with a straight man and begging to be One of his Girls!

But apparently, once was not enough, and this week, Ross turned up as a surprise guest for the performance at OVO Wembley Arena.

The song began with visuals similar to those in the music video. Troye Sivan appeared in a black corset top and began singing.

And then the crowd went wild: Sivan Lynch sparks

Former Disney star and certified hottie Ross Lynch strolled onstage to join Troye for the number.

He sat with his legs wide open, wearing a white tank top — and a knowing grin.

Before it was over, Ross was biting Troye’s neck and pushing him to the floor.

Let’s hope there’s more to come.

Bottomless Troye

Troye says doing drag ‘unlocked something’ in him

Homeware king Troye Sivan’s bottomless ‘glory bowl’ roasted

Troye reacts to body diversity backlash against Rush video

Troye Sivan used poppers before that Rush photoshoot

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

tyde levi
Tyde Levi rifles through big bro’s wardrobe
Troye Sivan's Something to Give Each Other tour
Troye Sivan’s tour is gay as hell and it’s giving us FOMO
Troye Sivan homeware king
Homeware king Troye Sivan’s bottomless ‘glory bowl’ roasted
Troye Sivan rips off nipple piercing
Troye Sivan rips off faux Grammys nipple piercing on camera
Troye Sivan in the music video for Rush
Troye Sivan predicted to top triple j’s Hottest 100
Troye Sivan and Manu Rios
Troye Sivan had dinner in Italy with Spanish hunk Manu Rios