Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch: never ending lap dance

Troye Sivan just can’t stop dancing for Ross Lynch. This week, at his The Something To Give Each Other show Wembley Arena, Troye brought Ross onstage and recreated the lap dance from the One of Your Girls music video.

Ross Lynch originally featured in the music video for the gender-bending One Of Your Girls. The lyrics portray Troye falling in love with a straight man and begging to be One of his Girls!

But apparently, once was not enough, and this week, Ross turned up as a surprise guest for the performance at OVO Wembley Arena.

TROYE BROUGHT ROSS LYNCH OUT IN LONDON FOR ONE OF YOUR GIRLS pic.twitter.com/3XXO4cGTU6 — eve (@MQNALlSA) June 27, 2024

insane levels of pop prince energy from @troyesivan giving @RossLynch a very very gay lap dance last night pic.twitter.com/INVfz2cQh3 — Charlie Duncan (@CharlieHDuncan) June 28, 2024

The song began with visuals similar to those in the music video. Troye Sivan appeared in a black corset top and began singing.

And then the crowd went wild: Sivan Lynch sparks

Former Disney star and certified hottie Ross Lynch strolled onstage to join Troye for the number.

He sat with his legs wide open, wearing a white tank top — and a knowing grin.

Before it was over, Ross was biting Troye’s neck and pushing him to the floor.

Let’s hope there’s more to come.

Bottomless Troye

