Tropical Fruits seeking a lighting designer for their next NYE festival

Lismore LGBTIQ social group Tropical Fruits is looking for a lighting designer and operator to work their magic at the group’s next New Year’s Eve festival.

The Tropical Fruits put on fun, safe and inclusive LGBTIQ events in the Northern Rivers region of northern New South Wales, and are renowned for their annual four-day New Year’s Eve festival.

The group are looking for a Lighting Designer/Operator (LD) who will support the Technical Production Manager (TPM) to coordinate booking of lighting across the event site at the 2019/2020 festival.

The LD is responsible for the coordination of the event lighting for the festival’s three dance halls, and for the design, installation and operation of the lighting in the main dance hall.

“The LD must have the creative ability and technical skill to execute a professional, high quality lighting show, to an agreed schedule and budget,” the group said.

“The LD must work in a professional, consultative and collaborative manner in a community setting.”

Expressions of interest for the position are due by 5pm on May 28.

Email fruits@tropicalfruits.org.au or visit the group’s website for an information package with more details about the role.

Tropical Fruits celebrates 30th anniversary

The Tropical Fruits New Year’s Festival is a four day LGBTIQ celebration that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The New Year’s Eve Party and the New Year’s Day Recovery Party are held at the Lismore Showgrounds, which is transformed by hundreds of volunteers each year.

At Tropical Fruits’ 2018 NYE festival, the group proudly celebrated their 30th anniversary.

The group was founded in June 1988, with membership growing quickly in the 1990s with regular events around the “Rainbow Region”.

