Tropical Fruits NYE – the party of a lifetime to welcome 2020

This year, Tropical Fruits decided to add more to Australia’s greatest NYE party. The legendary Tropical Fruits NYE always provides something special and to welcome in 2020, the Fruits wanted the party of a lifetime.

So, in late news, they added something special for their Fruity Family… a runway smack bang in the middle of the festival.

Advertisements

The runway will showcase some of the Tropical Fruits families and host two new amazing feature shows.

At 8:45 pm, the Tropical Fruits First Nations Queens take to the runway. Join Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and Tyra Bankstown for the grand Cabaret opening.

Then, the showcase turns to the Tropical Fruits Haus Families as they strut their stuff. Honey, you gotta believe, no one struts a runway like the Haus of Fruits.

Finally, prepare for the fanfare at 11:45 pm. It heralds the arrival of the Haus Mother Maude Boate leading the Haus of Fruits Family in a spectacular show leading up to the midnight countdown. JoJo Marino & Nova Gina join Maude in the spectacular.

Don’t miss these performances.

AND… if that is not enough…

On Recovery Night, the first night of 2020, Tropical Fruits hosts karaoke with special guest Wanda DParke.

Immediately after karaoke, there’s a new show. ‘Last Gurl Standing’ provides an impromptu drag experience where any Gurl still on their feet can get on stage and show everyone what they have left in the tank!

A night of Fruity Family fun full of laughter and mayhem!

Book for Tropical Fruits NYE now

Book your tickets now for Australia’s premiere LGBTIQ New Year’s celebration. Just click on Maude to book your tickets or head to Tropical Fruits for more info.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.