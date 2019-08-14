Tropical Fruits announces lineup for NYE Festival 2019

This year, Tropical Fruits is presenting a New Years Festival theme that is close to all of our hearts – Haus of Fruits – and category is Family!

This year we are focusing on family, whether it be one you are born into or one you have created. Our “fun, safe and inclusive” motto could not be a more relevant theme this year.

Heading into 2020 with clear vision, we come together to celebrate our families and what they mean to us.

This is a NYE about a culture and community that has risen from the hardships cemented in the Stonewall riots 50 years ago to become one of love and inclusion, tolerance and support of each other and our differences.

The Tropical Fruits New Year’s Festival is a four-day LGBTIQ celebration held in the City of Lismore in sub-tropical Northern New South Wales. It’s the welcoming heart of the Rainbow Region on the land of the Bundjalung people.

On December 29, we kick off the festival and show our community pride with a Street Parade through the Lismore CBD ending at Lismore City Hall with our Opening Soiree.

Three amazing parties at Tropical Fruits’ NYE festival

Festival events include three amazing main parties: the New Year’s Eve party, New Year’s Day Pool Party and New Year’s Day Recovery Party.

NYE will include four dazzling feature dance floors where we will hear from headliners Kitty Glitter & DJ Blacklow (both direct from the USA), Queen of Hearts (from Berlin) and Joelby (fresh from the UK).

They will keep us all grooving alongside some of the best DJs Australia has to offer including Sandi Hotrod, Colin Gaff, DJ Ruby in the Dome and many more.

The main NYE Party also will feature magical performances from the cabaret and displayed works of LGBTIQ artists in the art exhibition.

The full list of more than 20 DJs across all festival events is on our website.

Remember to book accommodation early or better yet take in the whole Tropical Fruits experience with our on-site camping facilities. Camping must be pre-booked and spaces are limited.

In the tradition of iconic film Paris Is Burning, TV series Pose and of course Rupaul’s Drag Race, we invite you all to gather your family together, form a Haus and decide which category you want to show the Tropical Fruits world.

This is perfect opportunity to strut your stuff or walk the runway catwalk and sashay for your life!

What’s on this year at a glance

Street Parade: Dec 29, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Opening Soiree: Dec 29, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

New Year’s Eve Party: Dec 31, 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

Pool Party: Jan 1, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Recovery Party: Jan 1, 4:00 pm – 1:30am

Festival Camping: Dec 27 – Jan 3

Festival volunteers needed: Dec 27 – Jan 3

Tickets for Tropical Fruits’ 2019 New Years Eve go on sale September 1. Volunteer registrations open the same day. For more details visit the Tropical Fruits website and Facebook page.