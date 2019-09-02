Tropical Fruit’s Fruitopia Fair Day is back for 2019

Tropical Fruits’ Fruitopia Fairday is back with a sparkle, returning to the grassy lusciousness of the Lismore Showgrounds.

The event is a fun filled, family friendly day of fundraising put on by the Lismore LGBTIQ group.

The local LGBTIQ community and visitors gather their families, friends, pooches and picnic rugs for the annual outdoor extravaganza. Fruitopia welcomes spring with gay abandon.

There’s dog shows, kids games, great food, stalls galore, live music and a cake bake-off.

Categories in the Dodgy Dog Show include best dressed, an agility competition and the Lookalike contest for the dog that looks most like its owner. After last year’s success, the Hat Parade also returns.

Of course, being a Tropical Fruits event, you can expect eclectic live performers, drag stars and some great dance beats to finish off the day. DJ Marty and DJ Sarahtone’n pump out the beats from 4.30 pm until 8.30pm.

Tropical Fruits’ annual family fun day is a FUNdraising event for the Erif Benham Memorial Land Fund.

Check out the Facebook page for details of the dog show, hat parade and bake-off or if you’d like to book a stall or volunteer at the event.

Tickets on sale for Tropical Fruits’ New Years Eve

On Sunday, tickets went on sale for Tropical Fruits’ 2019 New Years Eve Festival.

The festival is a four-day LGBTIQ celebration held in the City of Lismore in sub-tropical Northern New South Wales. This year, the group’s festival is themed “Haus of Fruits” and category is… family.

“This year we are focusing on family, whether it be one you are born into or one you have created,” the group said.

“Our ‘fun, safe and inclusive’ motto could not be a more relevant theme this year.”‘

