Tropical Fruits confirm plans for New Years Eve festival in Lismore

Long-running Lismore LGBTIQ group Tropical Fruits has announced the return of their 2022 New Years festival in December.

For more than 30 years, the Tropical Fruits have hosted their end-of-year festival in Lismore, and it’s become a major fixture on the LGBTIQ+ calendar.

Large crowds travel to Lismore in New South Wales’ Northern Rivers region to ring in the new year.

And after a scaled-back version last year and a very tough year for the region, the Fruits have announced their New Year’s Eve Festival will return in December with multiple parties. This year’s festival theme is “Wild Hearts”.

“Join us at the Lismore Showgrounds, on the unceded lands of the Bundjalung people,” the Tropical Fruits said.

“On December 31, dance until 6:00 AM across three dance floors. Experience the famous, spectacular Tropical Fruits Cabaret – or perhaps perform in it. See in 2023 gazing at the fireworks.

“New Year’s Eve is a time to gather with your fruity family and celebrate Hearts That Cannot Be Tamed.”

On January 1, the New Year’s Day Recovery Party is also on at Lismore Showgrounds.

Tropical Fruits NYE Festival tickets on sale now

Tickets to Tropical Fruits’ Wild Hearts New Years Eve festival are on sale from today (November 1) through Humanitix.

Camping is available from from December 27 to January 4. An exclusive camper’s only party is on December 30.

Volunteer registrations are also open now via the website.

Follow the Tropical Fruits Facebook page to stay up to date on their events.

