Tropical Fruits cancels 2020 NYE Festival due to COVID-19

Lismore LGBTIQ group The Tropical Fruits have sadly announced the cancellation of their 2020 New Years festival due to COVID-19.

For over 30 years, the four-day festival has been a major drawcard on the LGBTIQ calendar, with large crowds travelling to Lismore in Northern New South Wales to ring in the new year.

However sadly, the group have determined this year’s event isn’t feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much consideration, the Committee unanimously feels that the safety of our community must always come first,” the Fruits announced.

“This decision has not come easily. But we want to keep our Fruity Family and our Club strong for the future.

“While we recognise the cancellation of the Festival will have a big impact on our wider Northern Rivers community, we’re committed to bringing you even more fabulous Festivals and events in the future.

“We will be using this time as an opportunity to maintain our Fruity connections, by continuing our monthly online event, Live Fruits.”

DJ Sandi Hotrod will live stream from 6pm on Saturday (July 25). Find out more at the Facebook event here.

Despite the cancellation, the Tropical Fruits committee will continue work on strengthening the club and upgrading their Clubhouse.

“As restrictions allow, we look forward to bringing you more smaller events like Fruity Fridays and other gatherings,” they explained.

“As always, our deepest gratitude goes out to our members, volunteers, guests, DJs and other performers, Festival suppliers and partners for your understanding.”

In 2018, the Tropical Fruits proudly celebrated their 30th anniversary at that year’s NYE festival.

The group was founded in June 1988. During the 1990s, membership grew quickly with regular rainbow events around the Northern Rivers.

Support available for LGBTIQ community in Northern Rivers

The Tropical Fruits have partnered with ACON Northern Rivers and also the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation to run a meal delivery service for vulnerable LGBTIQ community members.

During the pandemic, as part of the Rainbow Meals and Goodies Program, volunteers can deliver five meals weekly. The meals are free or donation-based depending on the person’s circumstances. Specific dietary requirements can also be catered for.

Assistance is available to anyone in one or more of these situations:

– Highly vulnerable LGBTIQ Northern Rivers community members, including people over 60 with chronic health conditions, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 50, and all over 70

– Serious health conditions requiring strict social isolation

– Mental health conditions that limit social connection and community interaction

– Geographic isolation and reduced ability to travel to purchase food, obtain prescription medication and household items

– Meeting COVID-19 quarantine requirements

Those interested can call Sioux Harrison at ACON Northern Rivers on (02) 6622 1555.

