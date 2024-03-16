Trixie Laumonte passes away in palliative care

Les Girls legend and icon of Fortitude Valley drag shows, Trixie Laumonte, has passed away after recently being moved into palliative care.

Trixie Laumonte forged her mark on Australian drag herstory as one of the original Kings Cross Les Girls. She then went on to renown as the quick-witted Queen of Oxford Street in the seventies and eighties.

Following a spell in North Queensland, Trixie settled into a 30-year resident at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

She developed a devoted following during her three decades at the Valley club. When she left the Beat, many saw it as the passing of an era. Trixie suffered ill health in recent years and was moved into palliative care in the last fortnight.

Rest in Peace

Former manager of the Beat, Robbie Wain, spoke for many when he posted earlier today that Trixie’s soul will never be forgotten.

“To wake up to this, is sad. Sad is not the words I wanted to say today, but sad is what i feel.

“Goodbye, mum.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts and minds. Your tireless work to help those who were left behind, whose families didn’t want them.

“You made the Beat night club a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime. I walked through those doors and met you. Even though I thought you were raging mad. Lol.

“Your energy, love and support grew for so many years.

“Sunday bloody fundays, hahahaha – you totally rocked Sunday haha.

“The only reason I’d get up at 12 noon to go work from 2pm till 6am, was because of you – the fun, the laughs and the mischief and there’s no doubt anyone can say it was out of this world 🌎.

“You will be missed 😢 but your soul will never be forgotten ❤️

“Rest in peace Trixie Laumonte.”

More of the greats of Australian Drag History:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.