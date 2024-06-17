QLD

Trixie Laumonte gets showgirl send-off at Brisbane memorial

A group of legendary local showgirls have farewelled the late Trixie Laumonte at a community memorial in Brisbane.

On Sunday (June 16), community members gathered to celebrate the life of the Brisbane and Sydney icon at The Brunswick Hotel in Fortitude Valley.

Fellow showgirls Malika Lam, Kelly Roberts, Anita Service and Sasha Trajik-Mole all performed a few of Trixie’s favourite numbers in tribute.

Trixie Laumonte made her mark on Australian drag herstory as one of the original Les Girls in Kings Cross.

She then went on to renown as the quick-witted Queen of Oxford Street in the seventies and eighties.

Following a spell in North Queensland, Trixie Laumonte settled into a 30-year residence at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

Friend and former The Beat nightclub manager Robbie Wain hosted the public memorial at the pub on Sunday and recalled first meeting Trixie in 1999.

“I first met her when I moved to Brisbane from Mackay in 1999, at The Beat Nightclub,” Robbie told 4ZZZ’s Queer Radio.

“I wasn’t out, I didn’t even know gay existed. As soon as I walked into The Beat, I was very excited to see her.

“Trixie showed us that you could express who you were and wanted to be, in front of other people.

“She got me a job interview at The Beat. Trixie definitely gave a lot of the young queens coming out the courage to do what they wanted to do.”

Showgirls honour Trixie Laumonte at Brisbane memorial
Trixie Laumonte passed away in March

In recent years, Trixie Laumonte suffered ill health and she passed away in March.

After Trixie’s death, Robbie shared a moving tribute to the icon, remembering “the fun, the laughs and the mischief”.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts and minds,” Robbie said.

“Your tireless work helped those who were left behind, whose families didn’t want them.

“You made the Beat Nightclub a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime.

“Goodbye, mum. You will be missed but your soul will never be forgotten.”

Sydney and Brisbane showgirl Trixie Laumonte

Read more on the incredible life of Trixie:

Showgirl Trixie Laumonte passes away in palliative care

Photos from Trixie Laumonte’s 50-year career

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

