Trixie Laumonte gets showgirl send-off at Brisbane memorial

A group of legendary local showgirls have farewelled the late Trixie Laumonte at a community memorial in Brisbane.

On Sunday (June 16), community members gathered to celebrate the life of the Brisbane and Sydney icon at The Brunswick Hotel in Fortitude Valley.

Fellow showgirls Malika Lam, Kelly Roberts, Anita Service and Sasha Trajik-Mole all performed a few of Trixie’s favourite numbers in tribute.

Trixie Laumonte made her mark on Australian drag herstory as one of the original Les Girls in Kings Cross.

She then went on to renown as the quick-witted Queen of Oxford Street in the seventies and eighties.

Following a spell in North Queensland, Trixie Laumonte settled into a 30-year residence at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

Friend and former The Beat nightclub manager Robbie Wain hosted the public memorial at the pub on Sunday and recalled first meeting Trixie in 1999.

“I first met her when I moved to Brisbane from Mackay in 1999, at The Beat Nightclub,” Robbie told 4ZZZ’s Queer Radio.

“I wasn’t out, I didn’t even know gay existed. As soon as I walked into The Beat, I was very excited to see her.

“Trixie showed us that you could express who you were and wanted to be, in front of other people.

“She got me a job interview at The Beat. Trixie definitely gave a lot of the young queens coming out the courage to do what they wanted to do.”

Trixie Laumonte passed away in March

In recent years, Trixie Laumonte suffered ill health and she passed away in March.

After Trixie’s death, Robbie shared a moving tribute to the icon, remembering “the fun, the laughs and the mischief”.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts and minds,” Robbie said.

“Your tireless work helped those who were left behind, whose families didn’t want them.

“You made the Beat Nightclub a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime.

“Goodbye, mum. You will be missed but your soul will never be forgotten.”

