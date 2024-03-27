Tristan MacManus worried love of dancing would brand him gay

I’m A Celebrity contestant Tristan MacManus says he kept his youthful dancing career a secret for fear people would think him gay.
Tristan MacManus
- born in Ireland.
- Participated in ballroom dancing competitions in his youth.
- also played football at the time.
- later became a dancing partner on US Dancing With the Stars before featuring on Strictly Come Dancing UK.
- Married Australian actress Tahyna MacManus in 2013.
- Judge on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars for two seasons.
Tristan MacManus is now a football reporter on Chanel 10.
Tristan said people considered male ballroom dancers gay where he grew up.
“I finished competitive dancing because I hurt my knee, and I got to an age where I was embarrassed by it.
“I happened to be good at something that wasn’t a good thing to be good at. It just wasn’t what you did where I was from.
“The town I grew up in was very much a tough town. Manly men. So being a ballroom dancer in that scenario wasn’t a very comfortable situation to be in. I kept it a secret for an awful long time.
“A lot of the things people were saying about dancers, I believed a lot of that as well, [like] who you had to be, what type of person you were, if you were gay.”
“And I knew the people I danced with, I really liked them and wanted to be around then, and I felt embarrassed that I didn’t defend my friends in that way.”
