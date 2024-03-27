Tristan MacManus worried love of dancing would brand him gay

I’m A Celebrity contestant Tristan MacManus says he kept his youthful dancing career a secret for fear people would think him gay.

Tristan MacManus

born in Ireland.

Participated in ballroom dancing competitions in his youth.

also played football at the time.

later became a dancing partner on US Dancing With the Stars before featuring on Strictly Come Dancing UK.

Married Australian actress Tahyna MacManus in 2013.

Judge on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars for two seasons.

Tristan MacManus is now a football reporter on Chanel 10.

(What does it say about I’m A Celebrity that we need to give you a biography of the stars?)

Tristan said people considered male ballroom dancers gay where he grew up.

“I finished competitive dancing because I hurt my knee, and I got to an age where I was embarrassed by it.

“I happened to be good at something that wasn’t a good thing to be good at. It just wasn’t what you did where I was from.

“The town I grew up in was very much a tough town. Manly men. So being a ballroom dancer in that scenario wasn’t a very comfortable situation to be in. I kept it a secret for an awful long time.

“A lot of the things people were saying about dancers, I believed a lot of that as well, [like] who you had to be, what type of person you were, if you were gay.”

More celebs (some you’ve even heard of)

“And I knew the people I danced with, I really liked them and wanted to be around then, and I felt embarrassed that I didn’t defend my friends in that way.”

