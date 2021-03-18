Triple X: rave reviews for Glace Chase’s trans love story

Triple X with its eye-popping sex scenes and frank dialogue threatens to challenge society’s perception of love. Glace Chase stars in (and wrote) this first trans love story to brave the Australian mainstage. Triple X is on at Queensland Theatre’s Bille Brown Theatre throughout March.

And the reviews are unanimous. Triple X is a 5 STAR HIT.

Advertisements

“Incisive and clever… a romantic comedy with teeth.” Limelight Magazine.

“Wickedly funny, moving and provocative, this is excellent theatre.” Blue Curtains Brisbane.

“Chase is unforgettable, a career-defining performance.” Stage Whispers.

Director Paige Rattray describes Triple X as entertaining but also profound.

“Often comedy can overtake tragedy or vice versa. However, Glace rides this wave expertly.

“Only someone with Glace’s lived experience would be able to navigate that trickiness within this particular narrative. The toxic masculinity, examination of ‘societal norms’, gender politics and love; it’s all woven together expertly.”

Glace said the frank dialogue and explicit sex scenes in the play came from a place of truth.

“In my world, people speak and act like this. I understand that it might be shocking for some but you can’t unlink explicit sexuality from the romantic reality of many trans people’s lives. We so often exist in the shadows. I wanted to be brutally honest and make people experience what it’s like from the inside.”

Glace Chase

Australian-born — but normally New York-based — Glace Chase pursues a multi-faceted career as a performer, playwright, screenwriter and comedienne. The multiple award-winning playwright has two Griffin Awards and the Queensland Premier’s Literary Award to her credit. She runs a Drag Queen tour guide business ‘Dream Queen Tours’ and hosts bingo, karaoke and comedy nights.

Despite her success as a playwright, Glace prefers verbal story-telling. Hence, the various hosting gigs.

Triple X was born of such story-telling.

Advertisements

On a visit to New York, Paige Rattray caught one of Glace’s shows. Afterwards, they shared trashy stories over drinks. In one of those stories, Paige saw the genesis of a play. She convinced Glace to return to Australia to write the hit trans love story.

Glace says Triple X would never have made it to the stage but for Paige’s unwavering dramaturgical and personal support.

Triple X

The play narrates the story of Scotty (Josh McConville), a high-flying Wall St banker. He lives in a multi-million dollar Manhattan loft and he’s about to marry the girl of his dreams. She’s also, like him, loaded. Perfect!

But then he meets trans performance artist Dexie (Glace). Complications arise. Word of the affair comes as a shock to his Scotty’s dude-bro Jase (Elijah Williams) and his mother (Christen O’Leary). Even Scotty’s lesbian activist sister (Contessa Treffone) struggles to understand.

Glace describes the plotline as “a love story between two very conflicted, passionate souls. Who doesn’t love a sexy, thwarted romance?

“Whilst the concept of ‘trans’ has finally hit the mainstream over the last few years, the next big story to be told is ‘trans in love’. I think very few people have any concept of what a romantic relationship looks like between a trans person and those interested in them.

“It’s a unique story and it’s mainly from the point of view of the straight guy who is romantically interested in a trans woman. We’ve never seen something (emphatically) explore what he and they go through. I think the general public still struggles to fully understand the trans experience, but I think they want to. Hopefully, this will help.”

Triple X interrupted

After three years of work on Triple X, no one could have predicted the complications that arose in mounting the play.

COVID-19!

Lee Lewis, the Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre says Opening Night will finally provide a happy ending after a 12-month rollercoaster ride.

“We had two enormously successful preview performances. Then, horribly, I had to gather the cast, creatives and crew to share the horrible news that the production was shutting down.”

The pandemic closed Triple X even before it opened. Seasons in both Brisbane and at the Sydney Opera House were postponed.

“To have this story, such an important and vital play for our times, not proceed was devastating…

Fortunately, current circumstances see the production able to proceed.

“To finally see Triple X back on the Bille Brown Theatre stage will be a joyous moment for the audiences as much as the artists. I can’t wait”

TRIPLE X

By Glace Chase

Directed by Paige Rattray

Bille Brown Theatre. 6 March – 1 April 2020. queenslandtheatre.com.au or 1800 355 528

Warning

Triple X contains blackouts and the use of herbal cigarettes. The production also contains frequent strong language, nudity, adult themes including domestic violence and suicide, drug use, sexual references and sex scenes.

We understand the themes may be triggering for some transgender and gender diverse people. If you have any concerns about the content of the play, we encourage you to contact our Box Office.

COVID-19

Queensland Theatre have adapted the Bille Brown to provide a safe, friendly and relaxed theatre experience. Their approved COVID-Safe plan aligns with strict Queensland Health guidelines. Check the guidelines on their website to fully enjoy your COVID-SAFE theatre experience.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.